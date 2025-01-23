Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Set to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2033

Emergen Research Logo

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) Diagnostic Imaging Devices market is projected to grow significantly from USD 1,965.2 million in 2024

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

The global Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) Diagnostic Imaging Devices market is projected to grow significantly from USD 1,965.2 million in 2024 to USD 3,612.9 million in 2033, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, according to industry forecasts.

The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions globally is driving demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually. This growing burden has highlighted the importance of early detection and monitoring, boosting the adoption of diagnostic imaging devices.

Government and healthcare organizations worldwide are actively promoting initiatives to combat cardiovascular diseases. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the Million Hearts initiative to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes over five years, emphasizing early screening and diagnosis. Similarly, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has been advocating the use of non-invasive imaging technologies like coronary CT angiography and cardiac MRI, further accelerating market growth.

Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging devices are revolutionizing the detection and management of coronary heart disease. Innovations such as coronary CT angiography and cardiac MRI have significantly improved diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into imaging systems enables faster and more reliable diagnoses, enhancing clinical outcomes. Additionally, advancements in imaging agents like iodine-based solutions for CT scans and gadolinium-based agents for MRIs have enhanced the precision of coronary artery visualization.

While technological progress is a key driver of growth, the high cost of advanced imaging devices poses challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Expensive equipment, along with maintenance and operational costs, can limit widespread adoption. However, government programs and reimbursement policies, such as Medicare coverage for diagnostic procedures in the U.S., are helping to address these financial barriers and expand access to advanced imaging solutions.

Market Insights

The market for CHD diagnostic imaging devices is segmented by modality into Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Nuclear Medicine. Among these, CT imaging currently holds the largest market share due to its non-invasive capabilities and high accuracy in detecting coronary artery blockages. Coronary CT angiography, in particular, has become a preferred diagnostic tool for early detection and follow-up care in patients with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and family history of heart disease.

MRI is the fastest-growing segment in the market. Cardiac MRI has gained widespread acceptance for its ability to provide detailed images of heart structures and functions without exposing patients to radiation. This modality is increasingly recommended for assessing myocardial viability and early detection of heart failure. Its role in long-term management of coronary heart disease is also gaining traction, as it enables ongoing monitoring of heart health.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Esaote SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Neusoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

The global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices market.

Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Nuclear medicine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Arrhythmia

Heart attack

Heart failure

Congenital heart conditions

Other applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Other end-users

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

