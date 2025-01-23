IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ANGELO TALEBI AND DANIEL BEECH CUSTOMERS

Did You Suffer Investment Losses with Angelo Talebi or Daniel Beech? Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes continues investigating financial advisor Angelo Talebi of Beverly Hills Financial Partners, and former Western International Securities/Independent Financial Group broker Daniel Beech , following allegations that their customers were recommended investments high-risk, illiquid GWG L Bonds and other unsuitable investments. The law firm is currently representing a Persian-American investor (Case no. 24-00860) who was a customer of Angelo Talebi that suffered significant investment losses. KlaymanToskes urges all customers of Angelo Talebi and/or Daniel Beech who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.The customer, an Iranian national, reportedly made an appointment with Angelo Talebi after hearing him speak on a financial Iranian AM radio show discussing how he could help devise a portfolio for people planning for their retirement years. The law firm’s investigation has led the firm to believe that Angelo Talebi (CRD# 2243829), CEO of Beverly Hills Financial Planners, solicited Iranian and Persian-American investors through targeted radio advertisements and then referred these investors to Daniel Beech, who allegedly misrepresented GWG L Bonds and other high-risk alternative investments as safe, low-risk investments. Daniel Beech allegedly paid Talebi commission kickbacks for client referrals, violating securities regulations.Angelo Talebi has been the subject of over 40 customer complaints, most related to unsuitable investment recommendations and high-risk alternative investments. In 2023, FINRA suspended Beech for his role in the alleged kickback scheme and misrepresentations regarding GWG L Bonds. Western International Securities was also previously sanctioned by the SEC for failing to properly supervise the sale of GWG L Bonds to retail investors.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the unsuitable L Bonds. KlaymanToskes believes bondholders’ ideal option to maximize their recovery of losses is through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim. Although a bankruptcy action is pending, KlaymanToskes does not believe that there will be any significant recovery through the bankruptcy.Customers of Angelo Talebi and Daniel Beech who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.