23 January 2025

Secretary Toulouse Oliver Awards Two New Mexicans the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

The award was established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State under Secretary Toulouse Oliver’s leadership to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of Congressman John Lewis.

SANTA FE – Earlier this month at a ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver presented the 2024 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to two exceptional New Mexico youth leaders.

The 2024 recipients of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award are Lila Quezada and Thanh Nguyen.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Lila Quezada and Thanh Nguyen for their extraordinary commitment to making a difference in their communities,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “Their leadership, vision, and dedication to advancing equality and civic engagement embody the values of the late Congressman John Lewis, who was and is a deep personal inspiration to me. These young leaders are not just shaping the future—they are inspiring us all to create a more just and inclusive world today.”

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award is an annual award established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), under the leadership of Secretary Toulouse Oliver who was NASS President at the time, that recognizes gifted, civic-minded young people in each state. The recipients demonstrate leadership abilities, have a passion for social justice, and are motivated to improve the quality of life in their communities.

Lila Quezada was nominated by Girls Inc. of Santa Fe. As a member of Girls Inc.’s Teen Leadership Council, Lila organized and presented at the 2020 3rd Congressional District Candidate Forum and was a leading advocate for the successful passage of a New Mexico bill requiring affirmative consent education. Over four years, she testified in committee sessions, spoke on the House floor, co-MC’d the 2021 Pro-Choice Women’s March, and advocated for social justice through the Women of Color Collective at the New Mexico School for the Arts. Her efforts earned her roles on Girls Inc. National’s Teen Advocacy Council, as a Brand Ambassador, Youth Advisor for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, and the 2021 Girls Inc. of Santa Fe Girl of the Year, as well as the prestigious 2022 Yale Bassett Award for Community Engagement.

Thanh Nguyen was nominated by the New Mexico Asian Family Center (NMAFC). Thanh has demonstrated exceptional leadership in civic engagement and gender-based violence prevention within the Asian, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian community. In 2024, she facilitated discussions on sexual assault awareness, domestic violence, and their intersection with civic engagement, while leading dialogues on issues like voter registration, anti-Asian hate, mental health advocacy, and reproductive justice. Thanh has actively participated in NMAFC events, voter outreach, and advocacy initiatives, and collaborates with organizations like Planned Parenthood and the NM Coalition on Sexual Assault Programs. As a Vietnamese-American, Thanh is deeply committed to supporting marginalized communities through civic engagement and victim advocacy.

Lila and Thanh will be recognized next week, along with other state recipients of the 2024 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award, during an awards ceremony at the 2025 NASS Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

Pictures of the two recipients with Secretary Toulouse Oliver at the ceremony earlier this month are below.

About the NASS John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). The award honors the extraordinary accomplishments of Congressman John Lewis.

His courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come. In 1961, at the age of 21, Lewis was one of the original thirteen Freedom Riders. In 1963, Lewis was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington and one of the “Big Six” leaders that organized the march. In 1965, Lewis helped lead the Selma to Montgomery marches. The first march became a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement when unarmed marchers were attacked by state troopers as they crossed Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis’ activism continued throughout his life. He served as a U.S. Congressman for 33 years until his death in 2020.

