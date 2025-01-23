Clinical trial to study new use for CAR T-cell therapy: treating autoimmune diseases

The University of Chicago Medicine has launched a Phase 2 clinical trial to study how CAR T-cell therapy could be used to treat three autoimmune diseases: systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory myositis and systemic sclerosis (also known as systemic scleroderma).

Initially used in the treatment of blood cancers, CAR T-cell therapy was first approved by the FDA in 2017 to treat certain types of B-cell lymphoma in adults.

The therapy involves removing a patient’s own T cells and genetically engineering them to express a surface protein called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target specific cells contributing to disease. Once reintroduced to the body, the supercharged T cells help a patient's immune system attack the disease.

UChicago Medicine experts anticipate a wider potential for the groundbreaking therapy.

“We are starting to expand from the field of oncology to other areas of medicine, such as rheumatology and neurology,” said Satyajit Kosuri, MD, a cellular therapy physician and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine.

CAR T-cell therapy, Kosuri said, “is a broad platform that we can adapt and apply to certain patient populations with diseases that have been resistant to historically standard therapies. It may offer a new solution where previously there was none.”

New uses for CAR T-cell therapy

Currently, the cornerstone treatment in autoimmune diseases is glucocorticoids, such as prednisone, which are used in combination with other medications.

Autoimmune diseases can sometimes be controlled with these medications, but they are likely to flare with discontinuation. They require lifelong treatment with these agents, which carry significant risk of side effects.

The interest in using CAR T-cell therapy for autoimmune diseases is “actually fairly recent,” said Iazsmin Bauer Ventura, MD, a rheumatologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine, with the work “mainly coming from publications by our colleagues in Germany.”

Earlier this year, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine evaluated CAR T-cell therapy treatment administered to 15 patients, each of whom had one of the same three autoimmune diseases being studied in the new UChicago Medicine clinical trial.

This type of immunotherapy, researchers wrote, is a “feasible, safe and efficacious” option for patients with those diseases, “providing rationale for further controlled clinical trials.”

Bauer Ventura is optimistic about the findings. “Most of their patients have achieved no disease activity at all, or very little disease activity off immunosuppression, which is something that is unheard of when we’re talking about severe systemic autoimmune diseases,” she said.

“We don't have any therapies that get any closer to remission off immunosuppressive therapy in the long term when it comes to autoimmune diseases,” Bauer Ventura said, adding that future findings from the new clinical trial could be “revolutionary” for CAR T-cell therapy use.