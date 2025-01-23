Sword Group: Results for the fourth quarter 2024

Consolidated Revenue: €84.4m

Organic Growth: +17.1% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

Net cash position up by +€20m (ii)

Record increase in backlog: +€78m

Successful transition to Artificial Intelligence



(i) on a like-for-like basis - (ii) excluding IFRS 16 & including treasury shares





KEY FIGURES

For the 4th quarter of 2024, consolidated revenue is €84.4m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or € 10.1m.

At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.

Net cash (excluding IFRS 16 and including treasury shares) increased from €2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024.

Q4 2024 ACCOUNTS

Q4 | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 Revenue 84.4 71.5 EBITDA 10.1 8.5 EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0%

Organic growth on a like-for-like basis in the 4th quarter is +17.1%.

2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Année | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 Revenue 323.0 288.1 EBITDA 38.8 34.8 EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.1%

Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.

ANALYSIS

The 4th quarter of 2024 was characterised by solid results, with sustained performances in terms of growth, profitability, cash flow and an increase in the backlog.

Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.

Between 30 September and 31 December, the backlog increased significantly by €78.4m, providing visibility equivalent to 21 months of the forecast budget for 2025.



DEVELOPMENT OF OUR AI STRATEGY

At the beginning of 2024, Sword had 3 strategic axes with regard to Artificial Intelligence:

1. Increase productivity for its development activities

The first objective has now been achieved on our Barcelona and Glasgow platforms, and is currently being implemented on our Athens and Geneva platforms.

At the end of this phase, we will be using the software components produced to meet this objective in all our units.

Today, in the development phase, we are targeting a 15% increase in productivity.

2. Developing marketable expertise for our customers

In partnership with leading software publishers, Sword’s teams have developed a range of offerings for key sectors: Energy, Health, Sport and Governments.

3. Direct use of AI technologies in our internal management

We have created a structure, mentioned in the new organisation chart, which includes:

- A CAIO, in charge of Artificial Intelligence,

- A CISO, in charge of Security,

- A CSO, in charge of Sustainability,

- An IEO, in charge of Efficiency.



We now have an objective to improve our internal management based on AI, which will be completed during 2025.



Our advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence will be the subject of a detailed presentation at the SFA meeting.

OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:

Growth based on:

- Double-digit organic growth,

- Targeted micro-acquisitions,

- Acquisitions on a larger scale.

New strategic challenges in 3 areas:

- Artificial intelligence,

- Cybersecurity,

- Sustainability.

A programme dedicated to optimising internal management.



AGENDA

The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris.

