Setting the Standard: Brainfuse Earns Platinum in the 2025 MLAs for the 10th Year

Brainfuse, a leading online tutoring and e-learning provider, is thrilled to announce that HelpNow has been honored with a Platinum Modern Library Award.

This is a great tool for students of all ages and offers help in multiple subjects. It also provides multiple resources for adult learners.” — MLA Judge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainfuse , a leading provider of online tutoring and learning services, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, HelpNow Virtual Learning System , has been honored with a Platinum Award in LibraryWorks’ annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs). This prestigious recognition marks the tenth consecutive year that Brainfuse has earned Platinum distinction, underscoring its continued commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the library community.The Modern Library Awards were established to recognize the industry’s elite products and services through an unbiased and rigorous evaluation process. Products are reviewed by LibraryWorks’ extensive network of over 90,000 librarians from public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only individuals with direct experience using the products or services in their facilities are eligible to serve as judges, ensuring credible and impartial scoring.Brainfuse’s HelpNow Virtual Learning System achieved an impressive overall score, with standout marks for quality, functionality, customer service, and overall satisfaction. Feedback from judges highlighted the program’s versatility, value, and impact:• “Love this for high school and college-age students.”• “This is a great tool for students of all ages and offers help in multiple subjects. It also provides multiple resources for adult learners.”• “Brainfuse is very responsive and easy to work with. Level of service is consistent, and our users love it.”Jack Rothstein, Library Services Director at Brainfuse, shared his thoughts on the honor: “Brainfuse is deeply grateful to receive Platinum recognition in the Modern Library Awards. It is especially meaningful that this distinction comes from librarians who witness firsthand how our services support learners and communities every day. We are proud to continue delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for libraries nationwide.”Brainfuse’s HelpNow platform offers a robust suite of features designed to empower learners of all ages and needs:• Live online tutoring.• A comprehensive Writing Lab for personalized feedback.• Practice tests for major exams such as SAT, ACT, and GED.• A rich library of educational content aligned with state standards.• Collaboration tools, including virtual study rooms and interactive flashcards.Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “It’s hardly a surprise that Brainfuse scored so well. They’ve been at the forefront of the industry since their company entered the market in 1999.”For more information, please contact Brainfuse at 1-866-272-4638 or email info@brainfuse.com.About BrainfuseFounded over 20 years ago, Brainfuse is dedicated to providing exceptional online tutoring and learning solutions to libraries, school districts, workforce centers, and higher education institutions nationwide. With its innovative technology and user-focused design, Brainfuse connects learners with the tools and support they need to succeed. For more information, visit www.brainfuse.com About LibraryWorksLibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.About the Modern Library Awards programThe Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

