FxMagnetic Introduces MACD Trader: The Revolutionary Tool for Optimizing and Automating MACD Strategies

TÄPSI, Estonia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FxMagnetic, a trusted name in trading software innovation, proudly announces the release of FxMagnetic MACD Trader, a groundbreaking tool designed to empower traders by simplifying strategy development and execution using the popular MACD indicator.

Rimantas Petrauskas, founder of FxMagnetic, says, “Many traders spend hours testing strategies manually, only to end up frustrated. This software streamlines the process, allowing them to discover optimized MACD settings and automate their trades without coding. It’s a game-changer for anyone serious about improving their trading results.”

A Game-Changer for Traders

FxMagnetic MACD Trader provides traders with the tools to discover, optimize, and automate MACD-based strategies with ease. Whether you’re trading Forex, stocks, or commodities, this software offers a step-by-step process for backtesting thousands of MACD settings in minutes, helping traders make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Key Features and Benefits:

Turn optimized strategies into automated trading systems with the built-in Autotrader. Adapt to Changing Markets: Re-optimize strategies regularly to stay ahead in dynamic trading environments.



Designed for All Levels of Traders

Whether you're a beginner seeking structure or an experienced trader refining your edge, FxMagnetic MACD Trader delivers tools that fit every skill level. The intuitive interface and detailed tutorials ensure traders can focus on execution, not complexity.

From the Founder

“When I created FxMagnetic MACD Trader, my goal was to give traders a tool that simplifies the entire strategy-building process. It’s not about guessing or gut feelings—it’s about using data and analysis to make smarter decisions,” said Rimantas Petrauskas, founder of FxMagnetic.

About FxMagnetic

Founded by Rimantas Petrauskas, FxMagnetic is dedicated to creating innovative software solutions for traders. With a commitment to simplicity and performance, FxMagnetic tools are trusted by thousands of traders worldwide to improve their trading strategies and results.

Availability

FxMagnetic MACD Trader is now available for trading on Metatrader 4, including step-by-step tutorials, a video masterclass, and customizable features. A Metatrader 5 version of FxMagnetic is under development, and Rimantas’s team plans to release it in 2025.

Learn More

For more information, visit www.fxmagnetic.com

