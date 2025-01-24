EmpowHER Festival will take over Hollywood Blvd and support LA fire relief efforts

This iconic celebration of female empowerment in music on May 10 will feature electrifying performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, uniting fans for a day of inspiration.

EmpowHER festival pledges 10 percent of proceeds to LA fire relief efforts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in history, Hollywood Blvd will be shut down for a live music entertainment event. The EmpowHER Festival , a transformative celebration of women in music and empowerment, will take over Hollywood Blvd for a historic event that blends entertainment and philanthropy, starting May 10, 2025.In a powerful community-driven initiative, 10% of all first-week ticket sales will be donated to LA fire relief efforts, directly supporting families, dance schools, and music programs affected by recent devastating fires. By using the code PRESALE20, fans will also receive a 20% discount on tickets from now until midnight January 24th.From La Brea to Highland, the iconic Hollywood Blvd will become a hub of music and culture, headlined by global stars such as Jazmine Sullivan, Natasha Bedingfield, Saweetie, Normani, and many more.The festival aims to promote empowerment and resilience by not only showcasing exceptional talent but also making a tangible impact on the community.EmpowHER’s global reach is amplified by a live stream to over 180 countries, connecting more than 5 million viewers via the Stream Live app, ensuring fans worldwide can celebrate the empowering event.In addition to the music festival, EmpowHER will host a summit with conferences and panels, focusing on topics that inspire action and dialogue. More details on the summit’s lineup will be released soon.Tickets are now available. Visit the purchase link or official website . You can also contact info@empowherfestival.com.Follow on Instagram: @EmpowHERFestivalJoin us to celebrate women, music, and resilience—and help make a difference.

