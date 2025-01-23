Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Marblehead Bancorp and Marblehead Bank
January 23, 2025
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Marblehead Bancorp, Marblehead, Ohio and Marblehead Bank, Marblehead, Ohio
Written Agreement dated December 14, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated January 17, 2025
