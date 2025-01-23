Swarm Network Secures $3M Seed Round Led by ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching a New Era for Decentralized AI Agent Swarms, Swarm Network has successfully raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures, with additional support from a syndicate of private investors. This capital injection marks a significant advancement in developing the infrastructure for decentralized AI Agent Swarms and fostering a trust-centric digital economy.



Vision: Scalable Decentralized Truth

Swarm Network is committed to establishing a Multi-Agent Collaboration Framework that allows individuals to own, manage, and monetize AI agents. This framework transforms individual agents into dynamic swarms capable of validating real-time data, anchoring it on-chain, and powering applications across the Web3 ecosystem.

The platform's flagship initiative, the Truth Protocol, exemplifies the transformative power of large-scale AI-Agent Swarms by enabling applications like RollUp News to tag and verify information in real time. This innovation effectively combats misinformation and significantly enhances the functionality of AI ecosystems.

Strategic Investor Partnerships

ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures are renowned for investing in transformative Web3 projects, including Mask, Near, and Polygon. Their participation in Swarm Network underscores the platform’s potential to revolutionize decentralized infrastructure. Aligning with investors who share a long-term vision ensures sustainable growth and the ability to deliver significant impact.

This funding round positions Swarm Network to scale its operations and accelerate the development of its decentralized AI infrastructure, paving the way for a more trustworthy and efficient digital economy.

For more information, visit Swarm Network's website or contact their media relations team at business-at-swarmnetwork.ai

About Swarm Network AI

Swarm Network AI is a pioneering decentralized platform that enables seamless collaboration among multiple AI agents to achieve common goals. By leveraging the power of the SUI Blockchain and robust smart contract technologies, Swarm Network AI brings transparency, scalability, and adaptability to AI-driven solutions. Their platform emphasizes decentralized ownership, ensuring that agents, tasks, and swarms are governed trustfully.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Swarm Network AI empowers users without specialized technical backgrounds to harness the benefits of AI and blockchain technology. Their service marketplace allows swarms to offer specialized services across the web3 ecosystem, charging fees for each transaction or task completed. Additionally, swarms can create and launch their digital assets, facilitating crowdfunding and enhanced stakeholder engagement.

Join Swarm Network AI in revolutionizing how AI agents work together to create impactful solutions for a better world.

