Boston, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy meal kits continue to gain traction among consumers seeking convenient, nutritious dining solutions. As busy lifestyles make meal preparation challenging, these services offer a streamlined approach to achieving balanced diets without sacrificing time or flavor. Recognizing this growing trend, Expert Consumers has named Sunbasket the top healthy meal delivery service for 2025, citing its commitment to quality, nutrition, and sustainability.

Sunbasket - offers dietitian-approved meal kits and prepared meals with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diverse dietary options.

Sunbasket, a leading provider of meal kits and prepared meals, is celebrated for its dietitian-approved offerings and a dedication to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable. The company emphasizes the importance of high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients, delivering a wide variety of meals designed to meet diverse dietary preferences. Each recipe features nutrient-dense produce, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, with minimal added sugars and processed ingredients.

“Sunbasket stands out for its consistent delivery of meals that are both nutritious and flavorful, all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to sustainable sourcing practices,” said a representative from Expert Consumers. “Their focus on creating health-conscious options without compromising on taste or convenience makes them a leader in the meal delivery industry.”

Commitment to healthy meals

Founded on the belief that food influences not only physical health but also mental and social well-being, Sunbasket combines culinary creativity with nutritional expertise. The company offers two key meal solutions: meal kits and fully prepared meals. Meal kits include pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, while prepared meals are ready to heat and serve within minutes. These options cater to customers with varied schedules and cooking preferences, ensuring that everyone can enjoy wholesome meals with minimal effort.

Sunbasket’s weekly menu reflects a commitment to versatility and inclusivity, featuring plans tailored to specific dietary needs such as Paleo, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, and Diabetes-Friendly. Customers can further customize their selections by substituting proteins or filtering meals based on calorie count, preparation time, and dietary restrictions. This adaptability allows users to align their meals with personal health goals while exploring diverse cuisines.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Sunbasket’s operations. The company sources organic produce for its meal kits 98% of the time and partners with suppliers committed to ethical and environmentally conscious practices. All meats are responsibly raised without antibiotics or hormones, and seafood adheres to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program’s rigorous sustainability guidelines. Packaging is designed to maintain freshness during transit, with eco-friendly solutions supporting Sunbasket’s broader environmental goals.

Sunbasket’s nutritional focus is also evident in every meal. Each serving typically contains 400–800 calories, at least 10 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fiber, with sodium levels kept below 800 milligrams. These standards align with dietary guidelines that promote balanced meals and healthy eating habits.

Pricing starts at $9.99 per serving, with discounts available for new customers. Sunbasket delivers nationwide, excluding certain remote areas, and provides flexible options for skipping weeks or adjusting meal plans. Customers can schedule deliveries on select days to ensure freshness and convenience, meeting the needs of modern households.

The recognition from Expert Consumers underscores the rising popularity of meal kits as a practical solution for maintaining a healthy lifestyle in today’s fast-paced world. By combining convenience, nutrition, and sustainability, Sunbasket exemplifies the values that have made meal delivery services an integral part of contemporary dining.

