Millennials Fuel E-Scooter Sharing Market Expected to Reach Nearly USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The E-scooter Sharing Market Outlook 2022 to 2032 highlights strong growth fueled by urbanization, tech advancements, and global shift to sustainable mobility.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global E-scooter sharing market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. E-scooter sharing market is likely to surge at a vigorous 17.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2032. In free-floating sharing commuters can pick up and drop off the E-scooters from a place sanctioned by civic authorities. Hence, they can find free-floating sharing services convenient for short transit routes.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe E-scooter Sharing Market was valued at USD 925.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2032.North America dominated the market, with a size of USD 383.1 million in 2021, and continues to exhibit strong growth potential.The free-floating e-scooter sharing model is the leading revenue generator, while offline distribution channels are projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%.By 2032, the market is estimated to achieve a valuation of USD 5.7 billion, driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes.The top five countries represent 52% of the global market share, indicating concentrated growth in specific regions.“The E-scooter Sharing Market is entering a transformative phase, driven by the convergence of urbanization, technological advancements, and shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable transportation. Free-floating models are particularly noteworthy, as they cater to the need for flexibility and convenience in densely populated urban centers. Meanwhile, the offline distribution channel's rapid growth signals a demand for accessible services in suburban and rural markets”.opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.US to Dominate E-scooter Sharing Market throughout the Analysis Period:The US generated the highest revenue in the E-scooter-sharing market in 2021. While two of the top E-scooter sharing providers are based in the US, it holds a market share of US$ 340.9 Million in 2021. Due to the high usage of E-scooter sharing, the US market is expected to account for US$ 1.9 Billion in revenue by 2032.To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse the Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/e-scooter-sharing-market Some of the recent developments by key providers of E-scooter sharing are as follows:In May 2022, the San Francisco Municipal Transformation Agency (SFMTA) tested scooter sidewalk riding detection technology involving three companies Lime, Spin, and Scoot. The key objective of this testing is to maintain safe sidewalks across the city. Sidewalk riding detection technology automatically detects sidewalk riding and automatically reduces the speed to a safer level. In April 2022, Bird announced it would provide its E-shared scooter service in Indio California, the Home of the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals. In March 2022, Chalo, an India-based mobility startup acquired Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Chalo’s plan is to boost its bus ridership by providing its users to solve the last and first-mile concerns. In March 2022, Ford announced that it would be selling its E-scooter business Spin to Tier a German e-scooter company that helped Tier to set up its operations in North America. In November 2021, Lime announced that it had raised a funding of US$ 523 Million and declared that it will list as public in 2022. In November 2021, Tier, a Berlin-based e-scooter operator acquired Nextbike a German-based bike-sharing platform to become Europe’s largest and most diverse micro-mobility provider. In November 2021, Bird joined Switchback II Corp and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the name BRDS.Leading Key Players:Neutron Holdings, Inc., Cityscoot, Cooltra Motosharing, S.L.U, Bird Global Inc., Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd., TIER Mobility AG, Voi Technology AB, Wind Mobility, Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. LtdMarket’s Prime Determinants of Trends and OpportunitiesUrbanization continues to be a key driver for the E-scooter Sharing Market, with cities across the globe seeking to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions. Governments and municipal authorities are increasingly supporting e-scooter sharing services through regulatory frameworks and infrastructure investments.Another major trend is the rising adoption of electric mobility among environmentally conscious consumers. E-scooters are viewed as a sustainable alternative to traditional transportation methods, particularly for short-distance travel. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology, which have extended the range and reduced charging times, are creating new opportunities for market growth.Technological innovation also plays a significant role, with companies leveraging AI and IoT to enhance fleet management and optimize user experience. As smart city initiatives gain traction, the integration of e-scooter sharing services with public transport systems is expected to further boost market adoption.Component InsightsThe e-scooter sharing ecosystem encompasses a variety of components, including hardware, software, and services. Hardware components, such as robust and lightweight scooters equipped with IoT sensors, form the backbone of the industry. The integration of advanced technologies like GPS tracking and app-based controls has significantly enhanced user experience and operational efficiency.On the software side, mobile applications with intuitive interfaces and real-time tracking capabilities have become critical for market players to attract and retain customers. These platforms also facilitate seamless payment options, contributing to user convenience. Additionally, maintenance and support services play a crucial role in ensuring operational reliability and customer satisfaction.Regional Analysis of E-scooter Sharing MarketNorth America remains the largest market for e-scooter sharing, with the USA playing a central role in driving regional growth. The region’s well-established infrastructure, coupled with high consumer awareness and willingness to adopt new technologies, ensures its continued dominance.Europe is another prominent region, with countries like France, Germany, and the UK witnessing widespread adoption of e-scooter sharing services. Supportive government policies and the integration of e-scooters into public transport networks are key factors driving regional growth.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market, fueled by the rapid urbanization of countries such as China and India. Key Segments Covered in E-scooter sharing Industry SurveyE-scooter sharing market by Type:Free-floatingStation boundE-scooter sharing market by Scooter Type:Kick ScooterSmart ScooterE-scooter sharing market by Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & Africa Author:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflecting his growth-oriented approach to clients.He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022. 