Dr. Stephanie Koos DO Named "Top Aesthetic Doctor" in Prestigious Aesthetic Everything® Awards

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Stephanie Koos DO , a board certified physician and owner of RenuYou , has been named "Top Aesthetic Doctor" in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. Koos' exceptional skills and expertise in the field of aesthetics.Dr. Koos has been a practicing physician since 2009, with a background in both Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. In 2019, she founded RenuYou, a premier medical spa that offers a wide range of aesthetic treatments. As the on-site Medical Director, Dr. Koos leads a team of highly trained professionals to provide patients with the best possible care.The Aesthetic EverythingAwards are considered the "Oscars" of the aesthetic industry, recognizing top professionals and companies in various categories. The winners are chosen through a rigorous nomination and voting process, with thousands of industry professionals and consumers participating. Dr. Koos' win in the "Top Aesthetic Doctor" category is a testament to her exceptional skills and dedication to providing top-notch aesthetic services. In addition, Dr. Koos MedSpa, RenuYou won the award for "Top Medical Spa Middle America”."I am honored and humbled to receive these two awards," said Dr. Koos. "I am passionate about helping my patients look and feel their best, and this recognition is a validation of my commitment to providing the highest quality of care. I am grateful to my team at RenuYou and all those who voted for me."Dr. Koos' expertise in aesthetics, combined with her compassionate approach, has earned her a loyal following of patients who trust her with their aesthetic needs. Her win in the Aesthetic EverythingAwards further solidifies her position as a top aesthetic doctor in the industry.For more information about Dr. Stephanie Koos DO and RenuYou, please visit their website at https://www.renuyouaestheticsandbotox.com/ . Congratulations to Dr. Koos on this well-deserved recognition!

