Latham Reveals Top Pool Trends for 2025

Innovation and Automation Enhance Ease, Options and Aesthetics

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pool industry continues to evolve, emerging trends in design and technology are reshaping how professionals and homeowners approach pool additions and upgrades. From the high-performance, low-maintenance advantages of fiberglass to the growing demand for space-efficient pool designs and luxurious spa-like features, innovation and automation are bringing the pool industry into a new era of comfort and convenience.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of the pool industry,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham, The Pool Company, the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. “With homeowners prioritizing efficiency, convenience and design, fiberglass pools, automation and compact options like plunge pools are redefining what’s possible in modern backyard spaces, offering unparalleled durability and ease of maintenance.”

According to the experts at Latham, following are five pool trends expected to define outdoor spaces in 2025 and beyond:

1. Colors and Patterns

Aesthetically, pool shapes and styles continue to evolve with modern design tastes. Sleek, streamlined profiles are emerging in a mix of rectangle and abstract freeform configurations. Dark blues are replacing softer neutral colors and homeowners are migrating away from tile borders in favor of a continuous pattern across the pool floor and walls all the way up to the coping with contrasting patterns on steps, ledges and other special features to create a customized, contemporary look.

2. Formidable Fiberglass

Look for fiberglass to continue gaining traction with modern homeowners seeking durability, aesthetics and low-maintenance convenience. Engineered from interwoven glass threads coated in polyester resin, these pools combine exceptional strength with effortless beauty, making them ideal for in-ground installations. Their prefabricated designs also allow for rapid installation—often within just 2-3 days of delivery—so you can dive into relaxation without delay. What truly sets fiberglass pools apart is their unparalleled ease. Unlike concrete or gunite pools, which are porous and require regular brushing, chemical balancing and even resurfacing over time, a fiberglass pool has a smooth, non-porous surface that resists algae growth and requires fewer chemicals and less frequent cleaning. This means less time and money spent on upkeep and a generally healthier swimming environment.

3. Plunge Pools

Plunge pools are making waves across the pool industry, offering versatile solutions compact enough for any outdoor space without compromising on functionality. Small in size but big on experience, Latham’s new collection of plunge pools includes both fiberglass and vinyl liner designs with features including swim up seating and slip-resistant steps, offering the perfect escape to dip, sip and let loose. Their smaller size also means lower water usage, reduced heating costs and easier maintenance, making them an eco-friendly and budget-conscious choice.

“Smaller than a full-size pool, these models are just the right size for lounging, relaxing, intimate entertaining, or quick relief from the heat,” explained Rajeski.

4. Pool/Spa Combos

Offering the perfect blend of recreation and relaxation, pools with built-in spas are growing in demand. These integrated designs elevate the look and luxury of any outdoor space with dual functionality in a single installation. With features like soothing jets, tanning ledges and graduated levels for seating and standing, a pool-spa combo is ideal for a relaxing soak after swimming laps or to aid muscle recovery after a tough workout. Homeowners are also increasingly choosing to add what is known as a spillover spa as a complement to a traditional inground pool. These separate but integrated spas deliver the beauty and soothing sound of cascading water allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, whether you’re swimming, soaking or simply lounging poolside.

5. Automation

Pool automation is revolutionizing the way homeowners manage and enjoy their swimming pools by offering convenience, efficiency and control. For instance, Latham offers The Attendant, a cloud-based smart pool monitor that allows homeowners to manage pool chemistry and temperature from the convenience of their smartphone. With options to automate seasonal settings, create custom programs and even activate an “Away” mode, The Attendant makes pool ownership simpler and more enjoyable.

Also gaining popularity are automatic safety covers. These discreet, customizable designs create an essential safety barrier, offering peace of mind for pool owners. They also can deliver considerable cost savings by reducing water evaporation, conserving chemicals and maintaining heat—all with the press of a button.

“These types of innovations bring modern technology to the backyard, making pools smarter, safer and easier to maintain than ever before,” noted Rajeski.

To learn more about the latest residential pool trends and innovations, visit LathamPool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

Contact: Abigail Cox or Paige Allbright

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

acox@lcwa.com or pallbright@lcwa.com

Latham Pool/Spa Combo Latham Pool/Spa Combo

