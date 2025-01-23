Questex’s Hospitality Portfolio Bolsters Team by Adding Cameron Sperance as Content Director, Travel

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Hospitality today announces Cameron Sperance has joined as Content Director, Travel. In this newly created position, Sperance will oversee content and grow audiences across digital including Luxury Travel Advisor, Meeting Spotlight, Travel Agent Central and Hospitality Investor as well as live events Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit and Global Meetings & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE).

Sperance has spent more than a decade covering hospitality business and real estate news. Prior to Questex, Sperance was a senior hotels reporter at The Points Guy. He previously covered the hotel industry for Skift and Bisnow. He is also a former guidebook writer who has authored three editions of the Moon Boston travel guides. His work and commentary have been featured in Barron's, The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, The New York Times and The Washington Post and he serves on the National Association of Real Estate Editors' board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to the Questex team. His industry expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering valuable insights to the Travel industry. He will be instrumental in shaping the content strategy and direction of our Travel portfolio moving forward,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality and Wellness, Questex.

