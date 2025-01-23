GLR1402BSI-M is housed in a 38 x 7.4 mm, 72 pin CLCC ceramic package with quartz cover glass, optimizing UV response. GLR1402 achieves a maximum 85% QE at 420 nm with impressive UV response. GLR1402BSI-M performance vs known competition.

GLR1402BSI-M 2K BSI Line Scan Image Sensor for Spectroscopy Applications

CHANGCHUN, CHINA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gpixel announces the GLR1402BSI-M image sensor, expanding upon the GLR rectangular pixel linear sensor product line targeting cost-efficient spectroscopy, OCT, encoder and other image reading applications. GLR1402BSI-M has 2048 pixels in 1 row, pixel size 14 μm x 350 μm, yielding an impressive 180 ke- full well capacity. GLR1402BSI-M boasts a mere 1.4 e- of noise and a max line rate of 28 kHz.Data is read out at 14 bits per pixel with 80 dB of dynamic range, or by combining two 12 bit pixel reads, high and low gain, to achieve a maximum dynamic range of 94 dB. GLR1402BSI-M supports both sLVDS and CMOS data outputs, customer can switch different data channels with 12bit / 14bit based on demand.Several features ease camera integration including an internal sequencer, channel multiplexing, and on-chip analog temperature sensor.“The GLR1402BSI-M adds a 2k line length with impressively wide QE from UV to NIR to our growing portfolio of rectangular pixel line scan sensors,” says Wim Wuyts, CCO of Gpixel, “with industry leading line rate, noise and Dynamic Range performance housed in a compact and cost efficient SMD package is the GLR1402BSI-M sure to prove attractive in spectroscopy applications, or for anyone needing a high level of signal to noise.”Engineering samples and evaluation hardware for the GLR1402BSI-M are available towards late Q1 2025.For more information about the GLR1402BSI-M, and an overview of upcoming spectroscopy image sensors please contact info@gpixel.com.About GpixelGpixel is an international company providing high-end customized and off the-shelf CMOS image sensor solutions for industrial, medical, scientific, and professional imaging applications. Gpixel’s standard products include the GMAX and GSPRINT global shutter, fast frame rate sensors, the GSENSE high-end scientific CMOS image sensor series, the GLUX series of high sensitivity sensors for surveillance, the GL series of line scan imagers, the GLT series of TDI imagers, the GLR series of sensors with rectangular pixels for displacement sensors and spectroscopy, and the GCINE series of sensors for professional video and photography. Gpixel provides a broad portfolio of products leveraging the latest technologies to meet the ever-growing demands of the professional imaging market.

