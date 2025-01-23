Alpha Advisory Group Adds Two Seasoned Corporate Communications Executives to Enhance Service Capabilities

New Leaders Strengthen Firm’s Commitment to Delivering Integrated Corporate Reputation, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Advisory Group, which includes its subsidiary Alpha IR Group (collectively “Alpha”), a leading independent financial and communications consultancy focused on building, protecting, and enhancing corporate reputations and investment brands for today’s leading companies, today announced the addition of two seasoned corporate communications executives. Elizabeth Castro and James McCusker joined the firm’s leadership team as Senior Managing Directors to co-lead and enhance the Corporate Communications practice through compelling multi-channel, multi-audience storytelling to build, promote, grow, and protect corporate brands.

With these strategic hires, Alpha further enables clients to seamlessly integrate both their financial and corporate communications initiatives, supported by deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs focused on clients’ most critical stakeholders. This corporate communications and reputation service enhancement provides clients with a broader range of integrated communications services including executive positioning and thought leadership, crisis preparation and activation, media relations, social media strategy, transaction/transformation communications, and employee engagement.

“Over the last two years, we’ve complemented our industry-leading investor relations brand at Alpha IR Group, through the addition a highly sophisticated corporation communications offering that seamlessly integrates and enhances our corporate reputation focus,” said Chris Hodges, CEO and Founder, Alpha Advisory and Alpha IR Groups. “This work includes numerous public and private partnership clients that needed a comprehensive approach to building brand awareness and protecting corporate reputation through strategic communications, crisis preparedness and investment branding strategies.”

Hodges concluded, “I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth and James to help grow and expand our established corporate communications practice. Both bring a passion for client service that matches our high touch reputation and decades of experience helping clients build high ROI strategic communications programs. With more than 50 years of combined experience at large- and mid-size publicly traded companies, agencies, and national media outlets, Elizabeth and James bring a level of knowledge and insight that will be invaluable to our clients.”

Elizabeth Castro joins the Alpha Advisory Group with more than 25 years of external and internal communications expertise in manufacturing/distribution, consumer products, healthcare, energy, food, agriculture and more. Elizabeth’s expertise spans issues and crisis communications, social media, employee engagement, media relations, and executive communications. Her in-house corporate experience includes Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN), SCA Health (part of UHG), Essendant and Peoples Energy; her agency experience includes Weber Shandwick, O’Malley Hansen Communications, and Jasculca Terman & Associates in Chicago. Elizabeth has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing communications teams while supporting publicly traded companies with impactful communications strategies and innovative processes and tools that drive business results.

James McCusker joins Alpha Advisory Group with more than 25 years of experience creating award-winning communications programs on both the agency and corporate level. As a former ABC News producer and a member of the founding Corporate Communications teams at both ICR and Solebury Communications, James has worked with companies in almost every industry, ranging in size from small, private start-ups to iconic, multi-billion-dollar global corporations. James was also Head of External Communications at Cengage, a leading global Higher Education company and has led and supported communications on over 50 successful IPOs.

About Alpha Advisory Group: Alpha Advisory Group, which includes its subsidiary Alpha IR Group (collectively “Alpha”), is a premiere C-Suite Advisory firm that brings deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs focused on clients’ most critical stakeholders. The firm’s work includes strategic investor relations consulting, corporate communications and reputation advisory, as well as transactions and special situations counsel. Alpha is the right choice to manage clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their corporate and investment brands. Alpha is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Boston, and Dallas. Alpha serves clients across all industries and through multiple inflection points in the business cycle. Additional information can be found at www.alphaadvgroup.com.

