Annual statistics report 2023

Practising certificate (PC) holders who are unaffiliated, meaning not registered as employed by a firm or other organisation, grew by 3,613 members to reach 26,242 as of July 2023.

This segment now represents 16% of PC holders, compared to just 8% in 2014.

Solicitors working in-house rose by 1,058, reaching a total of 35,738, a 3% increase from 2022. In-house solicitors now represent 22% of PC holders, up 19% since 2014.

In contrast, the proportion of solicitors in private practice has significantly declined, from 69% in 2014 to 59% in 2023.

We will continue to enhance member benefits for each category of solicitors, making sure their unique needs are reflected in policies and strategies.

This will enable us to maintain a roll that reflects diverse legal professionals and accurately represents the profession we serve.

As of July 2023, female solicitors represent only 34% of partners or partner equivalents, even though they make up 51% of solicitors in private practice.

Currently, female solicitors in private practice have a 13% chance of reaching partner equivalent levels, while male solicitors have more than double the opportunity with a 28% chance.

Despite these disparities, progress towards gender equality at senior levels is evident.

In 2023, more new female solicitors (832) attained partner equivalent positions compared to their male counterparts (522).

Additionally, 58% of female partner equivalents are under the age of 50, whereas only 44% of male partner equivalents fall into this age group.

For solicitors admitted between two and 19 years ago, the male to female partner equivalent ratio is now 58:42 – a significant improvement from the previous 72:28 ratio.