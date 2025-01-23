Parking Dome Launches Smart Parking Technology for Urban Areas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parking Dome is pleased to announce it has launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce its digital parking barrier and rental marketplace app . The digital barrier integrates cutting edge sensing technology with a user-friendly app. Offering a solution designed to simplify urban parking challenges and provide a parking space rental solution.At its core, the Parking Dome system addresses common difficulties in finding and managing parking spaces in densely populated areas. Its app-controlled digital barriers provide enhanced security and accessibility for private parking spaces, while the rental marketplace enables users to list underutilized spaces or locate available ones efficiently. This dual-purpose platform is designed to improve space utilization and streamline parking space management.“Parking Dome was developed to address the growing demand for smarter parking solutions in urban environments,” says Tondera Ratisai, founder and CEO of Parking Dome. “The platform is intended to provide a practical tool for managing parking challenges while creating opportunities for property owners to maximize the use of their spaces.”The platform’s features include secure, app-controlled barriers that automate parking access, a marketplace App for listing and renting parking spaces with real-time availability, integration with navigation apps and payment systems for a seamless experience, and eco-conscious design to reduce traffic and emissions caused by vehicles searching for parking. These features were developed through extensive market research and iterative prototyping, culminating in a second-generation prototype and a mobile application that is 65% complete.“We’ve combined practical technology with user-focused design to create a system that supports both individual users and the broader urban environment,” Mr Ratisai adds. “The Kickstarter campaign is a key step in bringing this solution to market and expanding its reach to major cities.”Currently, supporters of the Kickstarter campaign have access to exclusive rewards, including early access to Parking Dome units and premium app memberships. Funds raised will be allocated to scaling production, finalizing app development, and enabling deployment in urban areas. Early backers will receive priority fulfillment and access to app features during the initial rollout.The project has undergone extensive development and testing, informed by user feedback and collaborations with academic institutions. Parking Dome has also taken steps to address challenges such as regulatory compliance, sustainable material sourcing, and design optimization. Environmental considerations are central to the project, with a focus on durable materials, recycled components, and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.The Parking Dome Kickstarter campaign invites individuals and organizations to support the initiative and contribute to the evolution of urban parking solutions. With the potential to address significant parking challenges and optimize space usage, Parking Dome aims to bring smarter parking options to urban centers worldwide.For more information and to support the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/parkingdome/elite-digital-parking-barrier-and-rental-marketplace-app?ref=project_build About Parking DomeParking Dome is a technology-driven company focused on creating innovative solutions for urban parking challenges. The company’s mission is to make parking management smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly. With a commitment to user-focused design, sustainability, and seamless integration, Parking Dome aims to transform how parking is accessed and utilized in cities worldwide.

