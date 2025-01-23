Mars Veterinary Health Publishes Inaugural Environmental Sustainability Update

World’s leading pet healthcare provider highlights global progress in three key areas: addressing climate change, reducing waste, and promoting pharmaceutical stewardship

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mars Veterinary Health published its first-ever Environmental Sustainability Update, which details its environmental sustainability approach and progress to date across its global network of veterinary clinics that deliver high-quality, compassionate care to millions of pets every year.

Mars Veterinary Health recognizes the profound impacts of climate change and antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a leading global public health threat—on human and animal health. Given the healthcare sector, including veterinary medicine, is a source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, generates substantial waste, and plays a key role in combatting AMR through pharmaceutical stewardship, Mars Veterinary Health is committed to contributing toward a better future for the planet, and the people and pets depending on it, by taking environmental sustainability action at scale.

“At Mars Veterinary Health, our purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS—is dependent on a healthy planet,” said Nefertiti Greene, global president of Mars Veterinary Health. “As our inaugural Environmental Sustainability Update demonstrates, we’re taking action to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, reduce waste, and promote pharmaceutical stewardship across our organization and through global industry collaboration with the ultimate goal of contributing to a more sustainable future for pets and the people who love them.”

By publishing its first environmental sustainability update, Mars Veterinary Health hopes to lead the way toward more sustainable veterinary practices across the sector globally. Mars Veterinary Health is working to make the sustainable choice the easy choice for its nearly 70,000 Associates by piloting innovative solutions, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and implementing best practices for sustainability around the world, while maintaining high-quality care. These efforts contribute to Mars, Incorporated’s goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 and a 50% GHG reduction by 2030.

Most veterinary professionals and pet owners agree sustainable veterinary practices are a priority. One study showed 76% of veterinary staff surveyed feel it is very important to know their clinic strives to be as environmentally sustainable as possible, while another revealed 65% of pet owners want to be informed about the efforts their veterinary clinic makes to reduce its environmental impacts.

Key Mars Veterinary Health progress points detailed in the report include:

Collected more than 18,000 pet food packs for recycling at Banfield, Linnaeus, and VCA since 2023 to divert waste from the landfill

Published several pioneering research studies on pharmaceutical stewardship topics, reaching millions of people worldwide

Partnered with MWI Animal Health to scale its reusable shipping tote container program to nearly 1,000 U.S. Mars Veterinary Health clinics, avoiding 80 tons of waste in 2024

Created the BluePearl Blood Bank to help ensure a sufficient supply of blood products is available for pets that need it, while minimizing waste and reducing the footprint of blood product distribution

Introduced an industry-leading anesthetic gas capture technology at Linnaeus to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change

Conducted an annual point prevalence survey on antibiotics usage in which more than 280 AniCura clinics participated, enabling tailored guidance for veterinarians on wiser use of antibiotics to protect patient safety and prevent AMR

Additionally, Banfield published its 9th annual Veterinary Emerging Topics (VET)™ Report in partnership with the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC). This year's report centers on antibiotic use and stewardship, continuing the conversation from last year's report that shared steps veterinary practices can take to foster more sustainable practices.

As the sustainability sponsor at the 2025 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX)—the world’s largest, most comprehensive veterinary conference—Mars Veterinary Health will create a space for peer-to-peer learning and engagement. During the conference, Mars Veterinary Health will host the VMX Sustainability Hub, where attendees can learn about the report and practical applications of sustainable veterinary practices, and its sustainability leaders will deliver continuing education on Tuesday, January 28.

To learn more about Mars Veterinary Health’s sustainability approach and read the full report, visit marsveterinary.com/veterinary-sustainability. Mars Veterinary Health helped plant 5,000 trees through the support of One Tree Planted for the first 5,000 views of its 2024 Environmental Sustainability Update.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes nearly 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who demonstrate compassion and expertise in caring for millions of pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with 90 years of experience caring for pets—including 30 years in veterinary services—Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through innovation, scientific research, and access to care. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

