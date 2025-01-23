New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Supported by Select BOXX Systems

Integration of Next Generation NVIDIA Blackwell Technology with Increased GPU Memory Accelerates Creative Software Application Performance

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computers, rendering systems, and servers, announced that, as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems™, select BOXX products will support the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs available now. The new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPUs combine the latest-generation RT Cores and Tensor Cores with GDDR7 memory, increased clock speed, and VRAM, to deliver improved AI, graphics, rendering, and ray-tracing performance.

“Our support for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series technology is essential because these GPUs accelerate application performance and creative workflows,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “Now video editors, VFX artists, animators, architects, and other content creators can take advantage of all AI has to offer and design, render, collaborate, and meet project deadlines faster than ever before.”

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU supported by BOXX systems features the latest Blackwell technology for accelerated AI and ray tracing, as well as up to1.8TB/s of GDDR7 memory bandwidth to power:

Faster content creation

Multi-application workflows

Improved AI and machine learning support

The new GPU series also offers 33% more VRAM than the previous generation, enabling users of Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, Revit, Rhino, and other applications supported by NVIDIA Studio Drivers, to optimize creative tasks like:

Next-gen raytracing & AI-powered graphics

AI-assisted video editing and rendering

Real-time 8K video editing

To accelerate V-Ray, Autodesk Arnold, Lumion, and other 3D renderers supported by NVIDIA Studio Drivers, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs inside BOXX systems feature DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation which also delivers superior image quality by multiplying frame rates by up to eight times over traditional rendering.

In addition to the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, these select BOXX products include multi-core Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen™ 9000 or AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ and Intel® Xeon® W processors, liquid cooling, ample memory, and plenty of hard drives. BOXX computer hardware is purpose-built for media and entertainment, manufacturing and product design, architecture, engineering, and construction workflows.

“Demanding graphics and workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” added Schell, “and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs supported by innovative BOXX solutions give creators the performance they need to run the latest 3D and AI-accelerated applications.”

For further information and pricing on BOXX solutions with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting boxx.com.

