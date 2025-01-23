Advocus Celebrates Milestones in 2024: 60 Years of Success, Expansion into New States, and Strategic Leadership Additions

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company (Advocus) announced today a year of remarkable achievements from 2024, which included adding six new states to its service offering, three new high-level leadership additions, and an opportunity to reflect on 60 years in the business.

“Our expansion underscores our dedication to bringing Advocus’ mission to real estate professionals and consumers across the country,” said Peter Birnbaum, President and CEO of Advocus. “Our real estate lawyers and title professionals are proud to extend our comprehensive services and insights into new markets.”

Advocus expanded its operations across the United States in 2024, securing licenses in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. With its existing licenses in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin, Advocus’ growing footprint reflects its commitment to providing unparalleled title services nationwide.

The past year also marked the strengthening of Advocus’ leadership team with the addition of three seasoned executives:

Lynne Crotty as Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer

as Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer Kelly Davis as Senior Vice President – National Operations

as Senior Vice President – National Operations Kelli A. Fogarty as Senior Vice President – Counsel to the President





These appointments bring decades of industry experience and visionary leadership to Advocus. Their roles will be pivotal as the company navigates its next phase of growth and continues its commitment to legal professionals and consumers.

60 Years of Innovation and Advocacy

Advocus also marked its 60th anniversary in 2024, celebrating a legacy of innovation and advocacy in the title industry. Founded in 1964 as Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund, Inc. (ATG), the company was created in response to a shifting real estate landscape where lawyers were increasingly excluded from title services. The founders pioneered a lawyer-agent model, offering clients “the best of both worlds”—a lawyer’s opinion backed by title insurance.

“Sixty years ago, we disrupted the title industry in Illinois with a bold vision,” Birnbaum said. “Our founders recognized the importance of ensuring legal representation for consumers in what is often the largest financial transaction of their lives. That vision remains at the core of everything we do. Our story is one of determination, community, and impact. From humble beginnings to becoming a trusted partner in over 3.5 million real estate transactions, Advocus continues to champion access to legal expertise for consumers.”

About Advocus National Title Insurance Company

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney's role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit www.advocus.com.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com

