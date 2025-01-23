PathAI Partners with Discovery Life Sciences to Deploy First AI-Powered Biospecimen Solutions

Collaboration Marks First At-Scale Deployment of AI Technologies into Leading Commercial Biobank

BOSTON and HUNTSVILLE, Ala, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered technology for pathology, today announced a strategic partnership with Discovery Life Sciences , a leading biospecimens and specialty lab testing company, to offer Discovery’s customers enhanced, AI-enabled digital and quantitative insights from biospecimens to better inform drug and diagnostic development. This collaboration marks a milestone as the first at-scale deployment of AI technologies into a leading commercial biobank.

Through this partnership, Discovery will deploy PathAI’s AISight ® Image Management System (IMS), ArtifactDetect , and TumorDetect products globally across its biospecimens business. In doing so, Discovery will help transform their traditional pathology workflow, significantly saving pathologists' time by automating routine tasks and analysis and allowing pathologists to focus on more complex tasks. Discovery will also empower customers with additional quantitative, tissue-level insights to provide more confident and standardized structured data from their biospecimens.

Building on this deployment, the companies will collaborate to develop a custom AI-driven tissue analysis panel exclusive to Discovery, further advancing translational research and biomarker discovery for biopharma partners. Looking beyond applications within Discovery’s biospecimens business, this partnership will allow for further exploration within Discovery’s Specialty Lab Services business, leveraging AI-driven solutions to deliver deeper insights to accelerate drug development and precision medicine initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with Discovery Life Sciences to revolutionize the biospecimens industry,” said Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI. “Our digital pathology solutions will enable Discovery Life Sciences to provide unparalleled accuracy and speed in pathology assessments, ultimately benefiting their customers with enhanced data quality and insights and accelerating the discovery and development of new therapies and diagnostics.”

“Integrating PathAI’s advanced AI technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality and most comprehensive data and insights from their biospecimens investment,” said Greg Herrema, CEO of Discovery. “This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to deliver precise, reliable, and timely insights, ultimately advancing the discovery and development of therapies and diagnostics that improve patient outcomes.”

As investments in immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugates continue to rise, the need for precision diagnostic tools that optimize patient selection will become more critical. The combination of PathAI’s products and Discovery’s high-quality, structured, multi-modal datasets will catalyze the development of new assays and diagnostic tools more reliably and quickly with the objective of enabling improved patient outcomes.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for pathology. PathAI’s mission is to improve patient outcomes with AI-powered pathology. PathAI’s platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to assist pathologists in making faster and more accurate diagnoses. For more information, visit www.pathai.com .



About AISight

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology practices. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its user-friendly, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.

AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland. ArtifactDetect and TumorDetect are research use only products available on AISight® Image Management System, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a global leader in biospecimens and specialty lab services, enabling the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics that improve patient outcomes. Our extensive portfolio of biospecimens, cellular starting materials, and preclinical ADME-tox solutions accelerates research with reliable, high-quality products and expertise. Through our comprehensive suite of specialty lab services in genomics, proteomics, cell biology, and molecular pathology, we deliver critical data and insights for biomarker discovery and both retrospective and prospective clinical trials. With a vision to be the most trusted partner in life science research and clinical development, Discovery Life Sciences is committed to advancing life sciences and transforming lives. Visit www.dls.com for more information.

