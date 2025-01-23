Ticketsauce Revolutionizes Event Ticketing with Game-Changing "EasyExchange" Feature for Events, Attractions and Venues

Event attendees gain full control over ticket swaps, upgrades, and downgrades, all with no account needed and reduced client service burden for event producers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticketsauce, a leading white label event ticketing and marketing platform, today announces the launch of its EasyExchange, a feature that allows ticket buyers to swap, upgrade, or downgrade their tickets effortlessly, without requiring account registration or customer service intervention. This groundbreaking feature is set to transform the ticketing experience for both event organizers and attendees and will debut at INTIX 2025 Jan. 27-30, 2025 in NYC, at booth #122.

As any event organizer, there is always demand for ticket exchanges, upgrades, and even downgrades, often creating a substantial workload for support teams. Prior to EasyExchange, a ticketholder would have to create an account or log in and contact the event producer or venue to facilitate any ticket modifications. EasyExchange transforms the traditional process by allowing attendees to swap, upgrade, or downgrade tickets instantly and on their own without an account or customer service intervention. This streamlined approach significantly reduces operations overhead for event organizers, saves time, and helps boost revenue while simultaneously enhancing the attendee experience.

“We're continuously innovating to drive revenue and simplify event management,” said Christie Zare, VP Product Development, Ticketsauce. “EasyExchange puts ticket modification control directly in attendees' hands while eliminating support overhead for organizers – creating an efficient solution for everyone involved.”

"Ticketsauce has been a great partner for all our ticketing needs throughout our winter Garden of Lights experience,” said Matt Leifer, Special Events Manager, Brookside Gardens. “The software is easy and efficient to use and the team is extremely responsive with requests and suggestions for changes when needed. We sold more than 60,000 tickets in the six-week run and nearly 4,000 attendees required some type of ticket modification. The automation and self-serve advantages of EasyExchange saved Brookside Gardens thousands of hours of event management over the course of our event series. Thanks to Ticketsauce we have achieved our ticketing goals for this past year.”

Key Advantages for Event Producers and Venues:

Customizable Options for Ticket Exchanges, Upgrades and Downgrades Select which action to offer to customers (for example: only offer upgrades or exchanges, no downgrades) Ticket type exchanges (select which types are eligible to exchange for example: only upgrade GA to VIP tickets, but do not allow exchanging parking passes) Refund options for downgrades, and choose whether to refund the difference for the customer Limitations on ticket exchanges to one-time per event to help keep predictability for event organizers

Increased Automation and Efficiency Ticket buyers can manage everything on their own, from choosing new tickets to paying for upgrades

Seamless and Flexible Integration with Events Compatible with a wide variety of events including standard, time-entry and time-slot-based events and event series





Key Advantages for Ticket Buyers:

Simple, Real-Time Ticket Exchanges Attendees can instantly swap or upgrade their tickets with just a few clicks

Effortless Upgrades Upgrading is a breeze with minimal hassle-free, one step exchanges

Flexible Time Slot Changes For events with time slots, attendees can quickly change their entry day and time, ensuring they can attend the event at their convenience



The EasyExchange launch builds upon Ticketsauce's already robust ticketing platform, which enables organizers to quickly launch events and supports various ticketing formats, including PDF, mobile, RFID, and ticketless options.

Ticketsauce is a premier white-label event ticketing and marketing platform serving festivals, venues, attractions, media companies, and ticketing organizations. The company's innovative SaaS solution enables complete brand control while offering robust ticketing features, customizable service fees, and effective event promotion tools. Ticketsauce delivers secure, user-friendly experiences for both event producers and ticket buyers and its robust, easy and fully customizable software provides customers with a hassle-free, secure and enjoyable event creation and ticket buying experience.

