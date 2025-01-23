Descope Named a 2025 KuppingerCole Rising Star in CIAM and Passwordless Authentication

Recognition underscores Descope’s rapid customer adoption across geos, industries, and use cases.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Rising Star in CIAM and Passwordless Authentication by KuppingerCole , further validating Descope’s fast growth and innovation in the customer identity space. The full Rising Star Report can be accessed here .

The Descope no / low code CIAM platform helps organizations easily create and customize their entire authentication and user journey using visual workflows. Hundreds of customers including GoFundMe , Databricks , and Navan use Descope to reduce user friction during onboarding, enhance protection against account takeover attacks, and unify identities across customer-facing apps.

The KuppingerCole Rising Star Reports are devoted to innovative vendors that have already demonstrated their growth potential. Hundreds of startups are rated on a defined set of criteria, with innovativeness and product-market-fit being the most relevant, and also covering management, organizational structure, and go-to-market distribution.

“The company [Descope] stands out in the CIAM space for its speed of implementation and adaptability,” said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole and author of the Rising Star Report. “Its microservices-based architecture minimizes operational costs while enabling custom deployments with full tenant segregation and robust security controls, addressing the needs of large enterprises and highly regulated industries.”

“We’re delighted to be named a 2025 KuppingerCole Rising Star,” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope. “It’s heartening to see our customer feedback align with industry analysts’ view of how CIAM deployments can be quicker and more flexible without taking engineering bandwidth. We’re committed to building a platform that’s adaptable enough to help startups in stealth, hypergrowth B2C companies, B2B companies going upmarket, and Fortune 500 enterprises achieve their unique customer identity goals.”

The Rising Star recognition follows on the back of Descope being recognized as a SINET16 Innovator , listed in the Cyber 150 , and included in the Redpoint InfraRed 100 and Fortune Cyber 60 lists. The company was also included in over 50 G2 Crowd Winter 2025 Reports and named a Momentum Leader in the CIAM and Passwordless categories.

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop CIAM platform. Our no / low code solution helps hundreds of organizations easily create and customize their entire user journey using visual workflows – from authentication and authorization to MFA and federated SSO. Hundreds of customers like GoFundMe, Databricks, Navan, and You.com use Descope to reduce user friction, prevent account takeover, and get a unified view of their customer journey. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and Notable Capital (previously GGV Capital) and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

Offleash for Descope

descope@offleashpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.