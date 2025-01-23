Global Portable X-ray and CT Scan Devices Market Experiences Significant Growth

Emergen Research Logo

The global market for portable X-ray and CT scan devices has grown significantly as a result of the growing need for portable diagnostic tools.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portable X-ray and CT Scan Device Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 11.25 Billion in 2024 to USD 23.45 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 8.50%. The global market for portable X-ray and CT scan devices is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for portable diagnostic tools. Governments and health organizations, including the NHS and WHO, emphasize the importance of providing diagnostic options in remote and underserved areas where regular healthcare facilities are scarce. According to the WHO, over 50% of people in low-income countries lack access to basic diagnostic imaging, highlighting the urgent need for portable solutions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, portable X-ray equipment saw a more than 40% rise in usage worldwide, proving essential for quick chest imaging. These devices enabled field sites, temporary hospitals, and community health centers to provide prompt diagnoses. Similarly, portable CT scanners are being used in disaster areas to facilitate timely emergency interventions.

Portable diagnostic tools play a crucial role in government-supported programs to combat infectious diseases like tuberculosis. For example, India's national health missions have installed portable X-ray machines in rural clinics to support tuberculosis eradication efforts. These units significantly reduce the time and resources needed for patient care by enabling prompt diagnosis and early treatment initiation.

The FDA has established ALARA guidelines for portable imaging devices, ensuring diagnostic accuracy with minimal exposure. These guidelines make portable devices dependable and safe, contributing to their widespread adoption. Portable CT and X-ray scanners are not only technological advancements but also essential tools for addressing global healthcare disparities.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in portable imaging solutions are the primary driving force behind the market's growth. Innovations such as lightweight designs, wireless connectivity, and AI-based diagnostic tools enhance the efficiency and accuracy of these devices. The WHO reports that these innovations have significantly improved image quality, even in resource-poor settings, allowing healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients better.

The FDA has approved numerous portable CT and X-ray devices with machine learning algorithms, improving diagnostic efficiency, particularly in emergency care and rural settings. Battery-powered portable CT scanners make imaging possible in ambulances and mobile clinics, facilitating point-of-care diagnostics and reducing treatment delays.

Market Restraints

Despite the benefits, high costs remain a significant barrier to the wider adoption of portable X-ray and CT scans, especially in low-income regions. These costly devices require considerable initial investment in trained operators, limiting their use in underfunded healthcare setups. Additionally, the maintenance and repair costs of these machines are high, as they require frequent calibration and servicing to function efficiently.

Governments and organizations are working to mitigate these challenges through subsidies and public-private partnerships. However, cost-related issues continue to hinder the use of portable X-ray and CT scan devices where they are most needed.

Market Segment Insights

The market is categorized into X-ray (Portable X-ray devices, Handheld X-ray devices) and CT Scan devices. In 2023, portable X-ray devices led the market, primarily due to their widespread use in diagnosing conditions such as fractures, tuberculosis, and chest-related diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, portable X-ray devices were widely used for rapid diagnostic imaging in small healthcare facilities and mobile units.

The segment of portable CT scanners is the fastest-growing, driven by technological advancements and the need for higher-resolution imaging in emergency rooms and remote locations. These devices provide highly detailed 3D imaging, critical for trauma and neurological diagnostics.

Portable X-Ray And CT Scan Devices Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The portable X-ray and CT scan devices market features key players including GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Healthcare, known for innovation in diagnostic imaging. Government-backed health programs and increasing R&D investments are driving competition.

North America leads the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific grows rapidly due to rural diagnostic demands. The market is projected to expand with advances in AI integration, enhancing portability and accuracy. Strategic collaborations are shaping the industry’s dynamic future.

In December 2023, Carestream Health launched the DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System, offering advanced yet affordable digital imaging with features like a lithium battery for extended use, AI-powered ImageView Software, and dual touchscreens. It targets critical care areas such as ICUs and NICUs.

Portable X-Ray And CT Scan Devices Latest Industry Updates

In July 2022, Siemens Healthineers introduced Mobilett Impact, a mobile X-ray system enabling bedside imaging with wireless data transfer. Designed for efficiency, it addresses rising workloads and cost challenges with minimal training requirements.

In May 2024, Micro-X unveiled a virtual reality tour of its groundbreaking mobile stroke detection system. The VR showcases the functionality of a head CT scanner designed for ambulance integration, enabling rapid stroke diagnosis by transmitting images to specialists. Human clinical trials are set to begin later this year.

In April 2023, OXOS Medical raised $45 Billion, including $23 Billion in Series A funding from Intel Capital and Parkway Venture Capital. The funds will boost the global availability of its FDA-approved Micro C Medical Imaging device, a handheld X-ray system offering cloud-based image access for extremity diagnostics.

