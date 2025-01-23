Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,383 in the last 365 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2024 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, compared to 2023 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $7.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter 2023 net income of $4.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share. On January 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2025.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Although 2024 was a challenging year, we are very pleased with our fourth quarter results. We saw growth in core deposits and improvements in net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter and believe these trends can continue during 2025. Our credit quality remains pristine and we had no loans past due greater than 30 days at year end as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices.”

David Nelson added, “During 2024, we focused on initiatives that would generate core deposit growth through targeted relationship building activities and comprehensive customer recommendations. We also made improvements to our retail online and mobile banking platforms along with our fraud management tools. Despite a highly competitive deposit environment in 2024, we saw incredible success in growing core retail and commercial deposits which led to reductions in wholesale funding and overall cost of funds in the fourth quarter.”

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2024 Financial Highlights
         
    Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024		   Year Ended
December 31, 2024
  Net income (in thousands) $7,097     $24,050  
  Return on average equity         12.24%             10.71%  
  Return on average assets         0.68%             0.61%  
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)         60.79%             63.25%  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets         0.00%             0.00%  

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans decreased $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan payoffs resulting from customer asset sales and secondary market refinancing.
  • A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. A negative provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to an adjustment to qualitative factors in the commercial real estate loan segment. The provision for loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to changes in the forecasted loss rates due to increases in forecasted unemployment rates. The negative provision for unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decline in unfunded commitments resulting primarily from the funding of construction loans.

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.01 percent and 0.97 percent at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 consisted of one loan with a balance of $133 thousand, compared to two loans with a total balance of $233 thousand at September 30, 2024.

  • Deposits increased $79.0 million, or 2.4 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $266.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $159.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $238.5 million, or 8.4 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth includes a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits. As of December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 30.0 percent of total deposits.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $392.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024. This decrease was due to two Federal Home Loan Bank advances that matured in the fourth quarter and were not renewed. One advance, with a balance of $20.0 million, was a term advance and the other advance, with a balance of $25.0 million, was part of the Company’s rolling funding program and associated with a corresponding interest rate swap agreement that also matured.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions increased by $1.7 million, primarily driven by the impact that an increase in average customer deposit balances had on cash liquidity. A significant, but temporary, customer deposit during the fourth quarter resulted in increases in the average balance of customer deposits and average balance of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions. The cost of deposits decreased 27 bps due to changes in deposit mix and reductions in deposit pricing facilitated by decreases in the federal funds target rate. Additionally, interest expense on borrowed funds decreased by $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

  • In December 2024, the Company sold approximately $11.8 million of securities from the available for sale securities portfolio and realized a net loss of $1.2 million. The proceeds from this sale will be reinvested in the loan portfolio and have an estimated earn back period of approximately 2 years.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.68 percent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 5.90 percent as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the tangible common equity ratio was driven by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was the result of the decrease in the market value of our available for sale securities portfolio, partially offset by retained net income.
  • Income tax expense decreased $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. This was primarily due to recording an income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 for an energy related investment tax credit associated with the construction of the Company’s new headquarters building.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $77.3 million at December 31, 2024, or 2.6 percent, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans, partially offset by loan payoffs resulting from customer asset sales and secondary market refinancing.

  • Deposits increased to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $266.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $305.4 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $422.8 million, or 15.8 percent, as of December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023. Deposit growth included a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits and was used to reduce wholesale funding, build liquidity and fund loan growth.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $392.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $150.3 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings and a decrease of $45.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, which was the result of growth in deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Year Ended 2024 Compared to Year Ended 2023 Overview

  • The credit loss expense recorded in 2024 was $1.0 million, compared to $700 thousand in 2023. The credit loss expense in 2024 was primarily due to an adjustment to qualitative factors within the commercial real estate segment and changes in forecasted loss rates, which was driven by the increase in forecasted unemployment rate. The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was associated with growth in loans and unfunded commitments.

  • Net interest income increased $2.3 million in 2024 compared to 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the increase in the average balance and yield of the loan portfolio, the increase in the average balance of interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions and the decrease in average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by the increase in the average balance and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased to 1.91 percent in 2024, compared to 2.01 percent in 2023.

The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 20, 2025. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until February 6, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of policies proposed by the new presidential administration, including tariffs, mass deportations and tax regulations; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in several bank failures; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the 2024 presidential election; new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 28,750     $ 34,157     $ 27,994     $ 27,071     $ 33,245  
Interest-bearing deposits     214,728       123,646       121,825       120,946       32,112  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     544,565       597,745       588,452       605,735       623,919  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     15,129       17,195       21,065       26,181       22,957  
Loans     3,004,860       3,021,221       2,998,774       2,980,133       2,927,535  
Allowance for credit losses     (30,432 )     (29,419 )     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )
Loans, net     2,974,428       2,991,802       2,970,352       2,951,760       2,899,193  
Premises and equipment, net     109,985       106,771       101,965       95,880       86,399  
Bank-owned life insurance     44,990       44,703       44,416       44,138       43,864  
Other assets     82,416       72,547       89,046       90,981       84,069  
Total assets   $ 4,014,991     $ 3,988,566     $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 3,357,596     $ 3,278,553     $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings                 85,500       198,500       150,270  
Other borrowings     392,629       438,814       439,998       441,183       442,367  
Other liabilities     36,891       35,846       34,812       34,223       34,299  
Stockholders’ equity     227,875       235,353       223,883       223,756       225,043  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,014,991     $ 3,988,566     $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets   $ 4,135,049     $ 3,973,824     $ 3,964,109     $ 3,812,199     $ 3,706,497  
Loans     3,007,558       2,991,272       2,994,492       2,949,672       2,857,594  
Deposits     3,434,234       3,258,669       3,123,282       2,956,635       2,878,676  
Stockholders’ equity     230,720       227,513       219,771       219,835       201,920  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
LOANS   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Commercial   $ 514,232     $ 512,884     $ 526,589     $ 544,293     $ 531,594  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     508,147       520,516       496,864       465,247       413,477  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     87,858       89,749       92,230       108,065       106,688  
Home equity     19,294       17,140       15,264       14,020       14,618  
Commercial     1,861,195       1,870,132       1,856,301       1,839,580       1,854,510  
Consumer and other     17,287       14,261       15,234       12,844       10,930  
      3,008,013       3,024,682       3,002,482       2,984,049       2,931,817  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (3,153 )     (3,461 )     (3,708 )     (3,916 )     (4,282 )
Total loans   $ 3,004,860     $ 3,021,221     $ 2,998,774     $ 2,980,133     $ 2,927,535  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (30,432 )     (29,419 )     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )
Net loans   $ 2,974,428     $ 2,991,802     $ 2,970,352     $ 2,951,760     $ 2,899,193  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Pass   $ 2,999,531     $ 3,016,493     $ 2,994,310     $ 2,983,618     $ 2,931,377  
Watch     8,349       7,956       7,651       142       144  
Substandard     133       233       521       289       296  
Doubtful                              
Total loans   $ 3,008,013     $ 3,024,682     $ 3,002,482     $ 2,984,049     $ 2,931,817  
                     
DEPOSITS                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 541,053     $ 525,332     $ 530,441     $ 521,377     $ 548,726  
Interest-bearing demand     543,855       438,402       443,658       449,946       481,207  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,517,510       1,481,840       1,483,264       1,315,698       1,315,741  
Money market - brokered     126,381       123,780       97,259       119,840       124,335  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,728,799       2,569,354       2,554,622       2,406,861       2,470,009  
Time - non-brokered     488,760       407,109       353,269       381,646       322,694  
Time - brokered     140,037       302,090       273,031       276,523       181,076  
Total time deposits     628,797       709,199       626,300       658,169       503,770  
Total deposits   $ 3,357,596     $ 3,278,553     $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779  
                     
BORROWINGS                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $     $     $ 85,500     $ 198,500     $ 150,270  
Subordinated notes, net     79,893       79,828       79,762       79,697       79,631  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     270,000       315,000       315,000       315,000       315,000  
Long-term debt     42,736       43,986       45,236       46,486       47,736  
Total borrowings   $ 392,629     $ 438,814     $ 525,498     $ 639,683     $ 592,637  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     35,619       34,960       34,322       33,685       34,197  
Retained earnings     278,613       275,724       273,981       272,997       271,369  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (89,357 )     (78,331 )     (87,420 )     (85,926 )     (83,523 )
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 227,875     $ 235,353     $ 223,883     $ 223,756     $ 225,043  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 41,822     $ 42,504   $ 41,700   $ 40,196   $ 38,208  
Securities:                    
Taxable     2,959       3,261     3,394     3,416     3,521  
Tax-exempt     795       806     808     810     869  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,740       2,041     1,666     148     85  
Total interest income     49,316       48,612     47,568     44,570     42,683  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     25,706       26,076     23,943     21,559     20,024  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings           115     1,950     2,183     2,024  
Subordinated notes     1,106       1,112     1,105     1,108     1,114  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,522       2,748     2,718     2,325     2,482  
Long-term debt     560       601     622     645     678  
Total interest expense     29,894       30,652     30,338     27,820     26,322  
Net interest income     19,422       17,960     17,230     16,750     16,361  
Credit loss expense     1,000                   500  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     18,422       17,960     17,230     16,750     15,861  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     462       459     462     460     476  
Debit card usage fees     471       500     490     458     488  
Trust services     1,051       828     794     776     782  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     287       287     278     274     275  
Realized securities losses, net     (1,172 )                 (431 )
Other income     331       285     322     331     308  
Total noninterest income     1,430       2,359     2,346     2,299     1,898  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     7,107       6,823     7,169     6,489     6,468  
Occupancy and equipment     2,095       1,926     1,852     1,447     1,499  
Data processing     752       771     754     714     723  
Technology and software     743       722     731     700     676  
FDIC insurance     699       711     631     519     475  
Professional fees     301       239     244     257     235  
Director fees     170       223     236     199     240  
Other expenses     1,532       1,477     1,577     1,543     1,845  
Total noninterest expense     13,399       12,892     13,194     11,868     12,161  
Income before income taxes     6,453       7,427     6,382     7,181     5,598  
Income taxes     (644 )     1,475     1,190     1,372     1,073  
Net income   $ 7,097     $ 5,952   $ 5,192   $ 5,809   $ 4,525  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.42     $ 0.35   $ 0.31   $ 0.35   $ 0.27  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.42     $ 0.35   $ 0.31   $ 0.35   $ 0.27  
                                   


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
    For the Year Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 166,222     $ 142,923  
Securities:        
Taxable     13,030       13,696  
Tax-exempt     3,219       3,517  
Interest-bearing deposits     7,595       169  
Total interest income     190,066       160,305  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     97,284       66,796  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     4,248       9,532  
Subordinated notes     4,431       4,442  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     10,313       7,694  
Long-term debt     2,428       2,810  
Total interest expense     118,704       91,274  
Net interest income     71,362       69,031  
Credit loss expense     1,000       700  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     70,362       68,331  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,843       1,859  
Debit card usage fees     1,919       1,980  
Trust services     3,449       3,068  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     1,126       1,044  
Loan swap fees           431  
Realized securities losses, net     (1,172 )     (431 )
Gain from bank-owned life insurance           691  
Other income     1,269       1,424  
Total noninterest income     8,434       10,066  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     27,588       27,060  
Occupancy and equipment     7,320       5,507  
Data processing     2,991       2,790  
Technology and software     2,896       2,341  
FDIC insurance     2,560       1,750  
Professional fees     1,041       1,026  
Director fees     828       892  
Other expenses     6,129       7,245  
Total noninterest expense     51,353       48,611  
Income before income taxes     27,443       29,786  
Income taxes     3,393       5,649  
Net income   $ 24,050     $ 24,137  
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.43     $ 1.44  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.42     $ 1.44  
                 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                            
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.42     $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 1.43     $ 1.44  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.42       0.35       0.31       0.35       0.27       1.42       1.44  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       1.00       1.00  
Book value per common share(1)     13.54       13.98       13.30       13.31       13.46          
Closing stock price     21.65       19.01       17.90       17.83       21.20          
Market price/book value(2)     159.90 %     135.98 %     134.59 %     133.96 %     157.50 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     12.96       13.65       14.36       12.77       19.79          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     4.62 %     5.26 %     5.59 %     5.61 %     4.72 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.11 %     11.95 %     11.85 %     11.78 %     11.88 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.51       9.39       9.30       9.23       9.30          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     7.93       8.15       8.08       8.36       8.50          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.95       8.83       8.74       8.67       8.74          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.86 %     12.73 %     12.66 %     12.63 %     12.76 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.96       11.86       11.79       11.76       11.89          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     9.97       10.29       10.25       10.65       10.86          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     11.96       11.86       11.79       11.76       11.89          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                            
Return on average assets(5)     0.68 %     0.60 %     0.53 %     0.61 %     0.48 %     0.61 %     0.66 %
Return on average equity(6)     12.24       10.41       9.50       10.63       8.89       10.71       11.42  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     1.98       1.91       1.86       1.88       1.87       1.91       2.01  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     5.02       5.16       5.13       4.99       4.87       5.08       4.64  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.57       3.84       3.83       3.70       3.60       3.73       3.21  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     60.79       63.28       67.14       62.04       64.66       63.25       60.73  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.00       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01          
ACL ratio(11)     1.01       0.97       0.95       0.95       0.97          
Loans/total assets     74.84       75.75       75.63       75.20       76.52          
Loans/total deposits     89.49       92.15       94.27       97.23       98.44          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.68       5.90       5.65       5.65       5.88          

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.        
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands)   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 19,422     $ 17,960     $ 17,230     $ 16,750     $ 16,361     $ 71,362     $ 69,031  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     16       29       55       82       95       182       491  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     19,438       17,989       17,285       16,832       16,456       71,544       69,522  
Average interest-earning assets     3,910,978       3,749,688       3,731,674       3,595,954       3,487,799       3,747,528       3,465,964  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     1.98 %     1.91 %     1.86 %     1.88 %     1.87 %     1.91 %     2.01 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 19,438     $ 17,989     $ 17,285     $ 16,832     $ 16,456     $ 71,544     $ 69,522  
Noninterest income     1,430       2,359       2,346       2,299       1,898       8,434       10,066  
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net     1,172                         431       1,172       431  
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net           26       21             24       47       29  
Adjusted income     22,040       20,374       19,652       19,131       18,809       81,197       80,048  
Noninterest expense     13,399       12,892       13,194       11,868       12,161       51,353       48,611  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     60.79 %     63.28 %     67.14 %     62.04 %     64.66 %     63.25 %     60.73 %

(1)  Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)   The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more