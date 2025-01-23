Jabra Extends Meeting Room Audio with New Speak2 75 Linking Feature

Jabra introduces an over-the-air update to the leading Speak2 75 professional speakerphone

The Speak2 75s new firmware update allows two Speak2 75 speakerphones to link, providing expanded meeting room audio coverage and increased flexibility

Once connected, the Bluetooth linking is permanent, empowering users with a great plug-and-play experience

The Speak2 75s automatically switch between dual mono & stereo signal, ensuring clear and precise audio quality and a richer audio experience





LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, today announced an automatic, over-the-air update to its flagship speakerphone Speak2 75, enabling two Speak2 75 devices to link for enhanced audio coverage, suitable for large and medium size meeting rooms. The devices can be used with platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other UC-certified applications and provide both mono and stereo modes.

This update, driven by user feedback on Bluetooth connectivity, introduces a permanent linking capability that expands the range and functionality of the Speak2 75, meeting both the evolving needs of end users and facility managers.

Flexible connection for superior audio

Linked Speak2 75 devices provide excellent audio coverage for professional collaboration in various sized meeting rooms. For example, if one Speak2 75 has 2.5 meters of range, then having two would more than double the range overall, depending on placement in the meeting room.

With this new update, IT and facility managers now have more flexibility to design rooms with improved audio coverage, delivering better, clearer sound quality for users, regardless of whether they are in a meeting room or remote.

The permanent linking feature will also keep the Speak2 75s connected even when turned off and on again, a significant improvement from predecessors which only allowed for temporary linking. This feature is designed for a more reliable, plug-and-play meeting room experience, where consistent connectivity is crucial.

Versatile for meetings and music

During calls, linked Speak2 75 devices transmit a dual mono signal, ensuring that both speakers deliver the same clear, precise audio to make communication seamless and effective regardless of setting.

The two speakers switch to a stereo signal for sound playback, offering a richer and more immersive audio experience. The devices also intelligently and automatically switch between dual mono and stereo modes to suit different usage scenarios, providing the best audio quality for every situation.

“With the new linking feature, the Speak2 75 transforms how users experience sound, offering flexible placement options that adapt to any environment. This enhancement makes the Speak2 75 an ideal choice for both professional and personal use, fitting seamlessly into modern lifestyles,” said Holger Reisinger, SVP for Video & Collaboration solutions at Jabra. “This update reflects our commitment to innovation that genuinely enhances usability and quality. By expanding the Speak2 75’s capabilities, we are setting a new standard for immersive, adaptable audio solutions.”

This update is available now on all Speak2 75 devices via a firmware update in Jabra+, Direct, Xpress and Sound+.

Find out more information at www.jabra.com/speak2-75.

PR contact

Hayley Minardi

Manager, PR & Communications

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on over 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

© 2024 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681a38e8-9e34-4571-b52d-9ee4afc43c73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caa63922-e11b-4ff8-a4ca-4d6956d2c633

Jabra Speak2 75 Professional Speakerphones with New Linking Feature New firmware update allows two Speak2 75 speakerphones to link, providing expanded meeting room audio coverage and increased flexibility Jabra Speak2 75 Professional Speakerphone Speak2 75 is a professional, portable speakerphone, packed with the latest Jabra technology including the new linking feature providing expanded meeting room audio coverage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.