Attovia Therapeutics Announces First Participant Dosed in First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of ATTO-1310, its Novel Half-life Extended Anti-IL-31 ATTOBODY for the Treatment of Chronic Pruritus

ATTO-1310 offers a potential treatment for pruritic indications like CPUO where no approved treatments exist, and the potential for best-in-disease efficacy across pruritic conditions

First drug candidate to enter the clinic that utilizes the company’s proprietary ATTOBODY platform, which offers best-in-class potency and unconstrained engineering potential

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet patient needs, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in a first-in-human Phase 1 study of ATTO-1310, a novel, subcutaneous (SQ), half-life extended (HLE) ATTOBODY-based anti-IL-31 biotherapeutic. ATTO-1310 is being evaluated as a potential systemic treatment for people living with pruritic conditions such as chronic pruritus of unknown origin (CPUO). Attovia is committed to developing therapies for inflammatory and immune (I&I) diseases that bring breakthrough efficacy to underserved patient populations, as well as offering excellent safety and high convenience. ATTO-1310 has the potential to achieve a best-in-disease therapeutic profile in pruritic disease with rapid and deep relief of itch, benign safety profile, and infrequent subcutaneous dosing.

“Chronic pruritus deeply affects millions of patients in the U.S. and beyond, and there are currently no approved treatments for conditions like CPUO. ATTO-1310 has the potential to provide life-changing relief to patients suffering from these diseases. We are working with a group of international KOLs who have spent years advocating for the development of effective treatments for these patients, and who will help us drive progress in our clinical program. Advancement of ATTO-1310 into the clinic marks an important milestone for Attovia as we become a clinical-stage company delivering innovative therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases,” said Dr. Hubert Chen, Chief Medical Officer of Attovia.

The Phase 1 study (NCT06787586) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-part, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of ATTO-1310 in healthy adult volunteers and patients suffering from pruritic disease.

Following closely behind ATTO-1310, Attovia is advancing four bispecific and multispecific ATTOBODY-based programs for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. This includes ATTO-3712, a first-in-class anti-IL13 x IL31, half-life extended bispecific that will be developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory conditions; ATTO-004, a multispecific in development for inflammatory bowel disease; and two discovery stage programs with multi-disease treatment potential.

About Attovia

Attovia is creating a pipeline of biotherapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We leverage ATTOBODY™, our proprietary biologics platform, to generate first-in-class and best-in-class bispecifics and multispecifics.

ATTOBODIES utilize spatial positioning technology to achieve biparatopic target engagement. The biparatopic binding mode of ATTOBODIES translates to picomolar affinity with glue-like off-rates, which offer best-in-class potency in biologic activity. ATTOBODIES offer unconstrained engineering, making them an ideal modality for the development of bispecifics and multispecifics, with tunable half-life translating to the potential for quarterly or less frequent dosing in patients. The high-throughput, evolution-based ATTOBODY discovery platform delivers a high degree of diversity at industry-leading speed, accelerating and de-risking therapeutics development. Learn more at www.attovia.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

