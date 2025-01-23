Submit Release
Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2024 of $115.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, as compared to the third quarter 2024 net income of $97.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2023. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $75.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2024, $96.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2024, and $116.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2023. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased with the successful execution of our balance sheet initiatives during 2024. We have substantially strengthened our financial position with incremental capital, an improved funding base, higher loan reserve coverage, and enhanced loan diversity. We believe these efforts will provide momentum for profitability improvement in 2025.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “The combination of lower-cost core deposit growth and yield curve dis-inversion should continue to support net interest margin expansion throughout 2025. Ongoing focus on expense management will help to ensure that anticipated revenue gains are additive to earnings. We remain focused on driving longer-term shareholder value through improved profitability and growth in our core commercial banking relationships.”

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter 2024:

  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $424.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 increased $12.5 million and $25.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 6 basis points to 2.92 percent in the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to 2.86 percent for the third quarter 2024. The increases from the third quarter 2024 were mostly due to a 31 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposits and additional interest income and higher yields from growth in our available for sale securities portfolio. This was partially offset by downward repricing on adjustable rate loans and lost interest income and loan yield related to loan sales in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) loans that were previously held for sale.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans decreased $555.6 million, or 4.50 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.8 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 mostly due to normal repayment activity mainly within the CRE non-owner occupied and multifamily loan categories during the fourth quarter 2024. We also sold approximately $151 million and $76 million of CRE loans and residential mortgage loans (which the majority were sold at or above par value), respectively, that were not previously identified as loans held for sale at September 30, 2024. Our commercial and industrial (C&I) and total consumer loans grew by $132.1 million and $121.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
  • Loans Held for Sale: Loans held for sale decreased $817.5 million to $25.7 million at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 mainly due to the fourth quarter sale of performing CRE loans that were previously transferred to loans held for sale at September 30, 2024.
  • CRE Loan Concentration: As a result of the CRE loan sales and repayment activity combined with our common stock issuance during the fourth quarter 2024, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 362 percent at December 31, 2024 from 421 percent at September 30, 2024.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $573.3 million and $564.7 million at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, representing 1.17 percent and 1.14 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2024, the provision for credit losses for loans was $107.0 million as compared to $75.0 million and $20.7 million for the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. The fourth quarter 2024 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan charge-offs, increased quantitative reserves allocated to CRE loans, higher specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, and continued growth in the C&I loan category. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Credit Quality: Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $75.5 million to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024 as compared to $174.7 million, or 0.35 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2024 largely due to two well-secured CRE loans totaling $40.9 million and $43.9 million which were previously reported within the early stage delinquency categories and subsequently repaid and current to modified terms, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans totaled $359.5 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024 as compared to $296.3 million, or 0.60 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $98.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $42.9 million and $17.5 million for the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. The loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2024 included full and partial charge-offs totaling $83.2 million related to four non-performing commercial loan relationships. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
  • Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits increased $274.9 million to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 due to higher inflows of both consumer and commercial customer deposits during the fourth quarter 2024. Actual ending balances for deposits decreased $320.1 million to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 as a $1.7 billion increase in direct customer deposits was offset by a $2.0 billion reduction in indirect customer deposits (consisting largely of brokered CDs) during the fourth quarter 2024. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $9.5 million to $51.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the third quarter 2024 mainly due to income from litigation settlements totaling $7.3 million reported in other income during the third quarter 2024. Net losses on sales of loans totaled $4.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter 2024. The fourth quarter net losses included $7.9 million of losses largely resulting from transaction costs related to the sale of performing CRE loans, and the third quarter net losses included a $5.8 million mark to market loss associated with the CRE loans transferred to loans held for sale at September 30, 2024. The negative impact of aforementioned items to total non-interest income was partially offset by increases in capital market fees and trust and investment services fees during the fourth quarter 2024.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million to $278.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the third quarter 2024 largely due to increases of $7.7 million, $6.5 million, and $2.4 million in professional and legal fees; technology, furniture and equipment expense; and advertising (reported within other) expense, respectively, partially offset by declines in amortization of tax credit investments and salary and employee benefits expense during the fourth quarter 2024. The increases in professional and technology related expenses were mostly due to transformation and enhancement efforts in our bank operations.
  • Income Tax Expense: We recognized an income tax benefit of $26.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to income tax expense of $28.8 million for third quarter 2024. The fourth quarter tax benefit resulted mostly from a $46.4 million total reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and related accrued interest and penalties due to statute of limitation expirations. As a result, our effective tax rate was a negative 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to 22.7 percent for the third quarter 2024.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 57.21 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to 56.13 percent and 60.70 percent for the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE), and tangible ROE were 0.74 percent, 6.38 percent, and 8.81 percent for the fourth quarter 2024, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core items, were 0.48 percent, 4.17 percent, and 5.76 percent for the fourth quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $424.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 increased $12.5 million and $25.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis decreased $25.7 million to $836.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the third quarter 2024. The decrease was mostly driven by lost interest income related to the CRE loan sales during the fourth quarter 2024, partially offset by higher interest income from targeted purchases of taxable investments within the available for sale securities portfolio and higher yields on new and renewed loan originations. Total interest expense decreased $38.2 million to $411.8 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the third quarter 2024 mainly due to lower costs on most interest bearing deposit products and a $702.2 million decrease in average time deposit balances primarily related to the repayment of indirect customer CDs throughout the fourth quarter. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 increased 6 basis points and 10 basis points from 2.86 percent and 2.82 percent, respectively, for the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023. The increase as compared to the third quarter 2024 was mostly due to the 31 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposit, partially offset by the lower yield on average interest earning assets. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 23 basis points to 5.75 on a linked quarter basis largely due to downward repricing of our adjustable rate loans and a higher amount of our average earning assets held in relatively lower-yielding cash and investment securities, partially offset by higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased by 37 basis points to 3.85 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the linked third quarter 2024 largely due to lower interest rates on deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.94 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to 3.25 percent and 3.13 percent for the third quarter 2024 and fourth quarter 2023, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans decreased $555.6 million, or 4.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.8 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024. C&I loans grew by $132.1 million, or 5.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $9.9 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 largely due to our continued strategic focus on the expansion of new loan production within this category. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $757.2 million to $29.6 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 primarily due to repayments of non-owner occupied and multifamily loans and the sale of $151 million of loans from these categories not previously identified as loans held for sale. Construction loans decreased $372.7 million from September 30, 2024 largely due to the completion of existing projects that moved to permanent financing or repaid. These decreases were partially offset by $232.5 million increase in owner occupied loans, some of which represents the permanent financing of the completed construction projects. We continue to be highly selective on new CRE loan originations in an effort to reduce loan concentrations within the non-owner occupied and multifamily loan categories. At December 31, 2024, the residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased $51.6 million to $5.6 billion from September 30, 2024 mainly due to the sale of approximately $76 million of loans from portfolio during the fourth quarter 2024 and the continued negative impact of the high mortgage interest rates on the volume of loan originations. Automobile loan balances increased by $77.3 million, or 17.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 mainly due to continued consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Other consumer loans increased $20.5 million, or 7.7 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 primarily due to slightly higher usage of collateralized personal lines of credit.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits decreased $320.1 million to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 mainly due to a decrease of $1.8 billion in time deposits, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 billion in savings, NOW and money market deposits and an increase of $274.9 million in non-interest bearing deposits. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances increased at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 partially due to normal seasonal increases in governmental deposits account balances and other growth within our branch network, while we experienced mostly broad-based increases in both consumer and commercial non-interest bearing deposit balances at December 31, 2024. The decrease in time deposit balances was mainly driven by decline in indirect customer CDs, partially offset by higher direct retail customer CDs. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $7.1 billion and $9.1 billion in December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 22 percent, 50 percent and 28 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2024, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase, increased $14.5 million to $72.7 million at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024. Long-term borrowings totaled $3.2 billion at December 31, 2024 and decreased $100.2 million as compared to September 30, 2024 mainly due to maturity and repayment of FHLB advances.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $68.2 million to $373.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $305.1 million at September 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $63.2 million to $359.5 million at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024 largely driven by higher non-accrual commercial loan balances and, to a lesser extent, increased residential loan balances. Non-accrual CRE and C&I loans increased $43.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively, as compared to September 30, 2024. These increases were mainly driven by a few large loan relationships, partially offset by a $16.2 million partial charge-off related to a non-accrual C&I loan totaling $20.5 million at September 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans represented 0.74 percent of total loans at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.60 percent of total loans at September 30, 2024. OREO increased $5.0 million at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 mostly due to one CRE property transferred during the fourth quarter 2024.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $75.5 million to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024 as compared to $174.7 million, or 0.35 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2024. Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $58.0 million to $57.1 million at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024 mainly due to a $55.5 million decrease in CRE loans and moderate declines in both C&I and consumer loan delinquencies, partially offset by higher residential mortgage loans delinquencies. The decrease in CRE loans 30 to 59 days past due was largely due to one previously reported delinquent loan totaling $40.9 million, which was fully repaid during the fourth quarter 2024, as well as other CRE loan delinquencies that migrated to non-accrual category at December 31, 2024. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $18.6 million to $36.2 million at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024 largely due to a modified and current $43.9 million well-secured CRE loan which was included in this delinquency category at September 30, 2024, partially offset by a few new CRE delinquencies within this category at December 31, 2024. Loans 90 days or more past due increased $1.1 million to $5.9 million at December 31, 2024 as compared to $4.8 million at September 30, 2024 mainly due to higher residential mortgage loans delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023:

    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
        Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
        as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
    Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
    Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
    ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 173,002   1.74 %   $ 166,365   1.70 %   $ 133,359   1.44 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
  Commercial real estate   251,351   0.95       249,608   0.93       194,820   0.69  
  Construction   52,797   1.70       59,420   1.70       54,778   1.47  
Total commercial real estate loans   304,148   1.03       309,028   1.02       249,598   0.78  
Residential mortgage loans   58,895   1.05       51,545   0.91       42,957   0.77  
Consumer loans:                      
  Home equity   3,379   0.56       3,303   0.57       3,429   0.61  
  Auto and other consumer   19,426   0.65       18,086   0.63       16,737   0.58  
Total consumer loans   22,805   0.64       21,389   0.62       20,166   0.59  
Allowance for loan losses   558,850   1.15       548,327   1.11       446,080   0.89  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   14,478         16,344         19,470    
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 573,328       $ 564,671       $ 465,550    
Allowance for credit losses for                      
loans as a % of loans     1.17 %       1.14 %       0.93 %
                             

Our loan portfolio, totaling $48.8 billion at December 31, 2024, had net loan charge-offs totaling $98.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $42.9 million and $17.5 million for the third quarter 2024 and the fourth quarter 2023, respectively. Total gross loan charge-offs were $103.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and included full and partial charge-offs totaling $54.1 million and $29.1 million related to two non-performing CRE loan relationships and two C&I loan relationships, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.17 percent at December 31, 2024, 1.14 percent at September 30, 2024 and 0.93 percent at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter 2024, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $107.0 million as compared to $75.0 million for the third quarter 2024 and $20.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses was mainly driven by the impact of loan charge-offs, increased quantitative reserves allocated to CRE loans, higher specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, and continued growth in the C&I loan category, partially offset by a decline in qualitative and economic forecast reserves at December 31, 2024.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.87 percent, 11.55 percent, 10.82 percent, and 9.16 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2024 as compared to 12.56 percent, 10.29 percent, 9.57 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2024. The increases in the capital ratios as compared to September 30, 2024 were largely due to Valley's issuance of approximately 49.2 million shares of its common stock in a registered public offering during November 2024. The net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Valley, were $448.9 million.   

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/ and archived on Valley’s website through February 24, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including an actual or threatened U.S. government shutdown, debt default or rating downgrade, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, increased business disruptions or failures, reductions in employment, and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as future legislation and policy changes under the new U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events; natural and other disasters, including severe weather events; health emergencies; acts of terrorism; or other external events;
  • the impact of potential instability within the U.S. financial sector in the aftermath of the banking failures in 2023 and continued volatility thereafter, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policy, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The financial results and disclosures reported in this release are preliminary. Final 2024 financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income - FTE(1) $ 424,277     $ 411,812     $ 398,581     $ 1,633,920     $ 1,670,972  
Net interest income   422,977       410,498       397,275       1,628,708       1,665,478  
Non-interest income   51,202       60,671       52,691       224,501       225,729  
Total revenue   474,179       471,169       449,966       1,853,209       1,891,207  
Non-interest expense   278,582       269,471       340,421       1,105,860       1,162,691  
Pre-provision net revenue   195,597       201,698       109,545       747,349       728,516  
Provision for credit losses   106,536       75,024       20,580       308,830       50,184  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (26,650 )     28,818       17,411       58,248       179,821  
Net income   115,711       97,856       71,554       380,271       498,511  
Dividends on preferred stock   7,025       6,117       4,104       21,369       16,135  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 108,686     $ 91,739     $ 67,450     $ 358,902     $ 482,376  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic   536,159,463       509,227,538       507,683,229       515,755,365       507,532,365  
Diluted   540,087,600       511,342,932       509,714,526       517,991,801       509,245,768  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.20     $ 0.18     $ 0.13     $ 0.70     $ 0.95  
Diluted earnings   0.20       0.18       0.13       0.69       0.95  
Cash dividends declared   0.11       0.11       0.11       0.44       0.44  
Closing stock price - high   10.78       9.34       11.10       10.80       12.59  
Closing stock price - low   8.70       6.58       7.71       6.52       6.59  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Net interest margin   2.91 %     2.85 %     2.81 %     2.84 %     2.95 %
Net interest margin - FTE(1)   2.92       2.86       2.82       2.85       2.96  
Annualized return on average assets   0.74       0.63       0.47       0.61       0.82  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity   6.38       5.70       4.31       5.51       7.60  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:(2)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.62     $ 1.06  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted   0.13       0.18       0.22       0.62       1.06  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted   0.48 %     0.62 %     0.76 %     0.55 %     0.91 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted   4.17       5.64       7.01       4.98       8.45  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity   8.81 %     8.06 %     6.21 %     7.78 %     11.05 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted   5.76       7.97       10.10       7.03       12.29  
Efficiency ratio   57.21       56.13       60.70       57.98       56.62  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 62,865,338     $ 62,242,022     $ 61,113,553     $ 61,973,902     $ 61,065,897  
Interest earning assets   58,214,783       57,651,650       56,469,468       57,317,926       56,500,528  
Loans   49,730,130       50,126,963       50,039,429       50,030,586       49,351,861  
Interest bearing liabilities   42,765,949       42,656,956       40,753,313       42,142,087       40,042,506  
Deposits   50,726,080       50,409,234       49,460,571       49,777,963       48,491,669  
Shareholders' equity   7,255,159       6,862,555       6,639,906       6,900,204       6,558,768  
                                       


                   
  As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Assets $ 62,491,691     $ 62,092,332     $ 62,058,974     $ 61,000,188     $ 60,934,974  
Total loans   48,799,711       49,355,319       50,311,702       49,922,042       50,210,295  
Deposits   50,075,857       50,395,966       50,112,177       49,077,946       49,242,829  
Shareholders' equity   7,435,127       6,972,380       6,737,737       6,727,139       6,701,391  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 9,931,400     $ 9,799,287     $ 9,479,147     $ 9,104,193     $ 9,230,543  
Commercial real estate:                  
Non-owner occupied   12,344,355       12,647,649       13,710,015       14,962,851       15,078,464  
Multifamily   8,299,250       8,612,936       8,976,264       8,818,263       8,860,219  
Owner occupied   5,886,620       5,654,147       5,536,844       4,367,839       4,304,556  
Construction   3,114,733       3,487,464       3,545,723       3,556,511       3,726,808  
Total commercial real estate   29,644,958       30,402,196       31,768,846       31,705,464       31,970,047  
Residential mortgage   5,632,516       5,684,079       5,627,113       5,618,355       5,569,010  
Consumer:                  
Home equity   604,433       581,181       566,467       564,083       559,152  
Automobile   1,901,065       1,823,738       1,762,852       1,700,508       1,620,389  
Other consumer   1,085,339       1,064,838       1,107,277       1,229,439       1,261,154  
Total consumer loans   3,590,837       3,469,757       3,436,596       3,494,030       3,440,695  
Total loans $ 48,799,711     $ 49,355,319     $ 50,311,702     $ 49,922,042     $ 50,210,295  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 12.67     $ 13.00     $ 12.82     $ 12.81     $ 12.79  
Tangible book value per common share(2)   9.10       9.06       8.87       8.84       8.79  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)   8.40 %     7.68 %     7.52 %     7.62 %     7.58 %
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.16       8.40       8.19       8.20       8.16  
Common equity tier 1 capital   10.82       9.57       9.55       9.34       9.29  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.55       10.29       9.98       9.78       9.72  
Total risk-based capital   13.87       12.56       12.17       11.88       11.76  
                                       

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Allowance for credit losses for loans                  
Beginning balance $ 564,671     $ 532,541     $ 462,345     $ 465,550     $ 483,255  
Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02                           (1,368 )
Beginning balance, adjusted   564,671       532,541       462,345       465,550       481,887  
Loans charged-off:                  
Commercial and industrial   (31,784 )     (7,501 )     (10,616 )     (68,299 )     (48,015 )
Commercial real estate   (69,218 )     (33,292 )     (8,814 )     (125,858 )     (11,134 )
Construction         (4,831 )     (1,906 )     (12,637 )     (11,812 )
Residential mortgage   (29 )           (25 )     (29 )     (194 )
Total consumer   (2,621 )     (2,597 )     (1,274 )     (8,289 )     (4,298 )
Total loans charged-off   (103,652 )     (48,221 )     (22,635 )     (215,112 )     (75,453 )
Charged-off loans recovered:                  
Commercial and industrial   1,452       3,162       4,655       6,038       11,270  
Commercial real estate   3,138       66       1       3,595       34  
Construction         1,535             1,535        
Residential mortgage   81       29       15       140       201  
Total consumer   673       521       473       2,194       1,986  
Total loans recovered   5,344       5,313       5,144       13,502       13,491  
Total net charge-offs   (98,308 )     (42,908 )     (17,491 )     (201,610 )     (61,962 )
Provision for credit losses for loans   106,965       75,038       20,696       309,388       45,625  
Ending balance $ 573,328     $ 564,671     $ 465,550     $ 573,328     $ 465,550  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:                  
Allowance for loan losses $ 558,850     $ 548,327     $ 446,080     $ 558,850     $ 446,080  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments   14,478       16,344       19,470       14,478       19,470  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 573,328     $ 564,671     $ 465,550     $ 573,328     $ 465,550  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:                  
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 108,831     $ 71,925     $ 21,396     $ 314,380     $ 50,755  
(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments   (1,866 )     3,113       (700 )     (4,992 )     (5,130 )
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 106,965     $ 75,038     $ 20,696     $ 309,388     $ 45,625  
                   
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans   0.79 %     0.34 %     0.14 %     0.40 %     0.13 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans   1.17 %     1.14 %     0.93 %     1.17 %     0.93 %
                                       


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 2,389     $ 4,537     $ 5,086     $ 6,202     $ 9,307  
Commercial real estate   20,902       76,370       1,879       5,791       3,008  
Residential mortgage   21,295       19,549       17,389       20,819       26,345  
Total consumer   12,552       14,672       21,639       14,032       20,554  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   57,138       115,128       45,993       46,844       59,214  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   1,007       1,238       1,621       2,665       5,095  
Commercial real estate   24,903       43,926             3,720       1,257  
Residential mortgage   5,773       6,892       6,632       5,970       8,200  
Total consumer   4,484       2,732       3,671       1,834       4,715  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   36,167       54,788       11,924       14,189       19,267  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial   1,307       1,786       2,739       5,750       5,579  
Commercial real estate               4,242              
Construction               3,990       3,990       3,990  
Residential mortgage   3,533       1,931       2,609       2,884       2,488  
Total consumer   1,049       1,063       898       731       1,088  
Total 90 or more days past due   5,889       4,780       14,478       13,355       13,145  
Total accruing past due loans $ 99,194     $ 174,696     $ 72,395     $ 74,388     $ 91,626  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 136,675     $ 120,575     $ 102,942     $ 102,399     $ 99,912  
Commercial real estate   157,231       113,752       123,011       100,052       99,740  
Construction   24,591       24,657       45,380       51,842       60,850  
Residential mortgage   36,786       33,075       28,322       28,561       26,986  
Total consumer   4,215       4,260       3,624       4,438       4,383  
Total non-accrual loans   359,498       296,319       303,279       287,292       291,871  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   12,150       7,172       8,059       88       71  
Other repossessed assets   1,681       1,611       1,607       1,393       1,444  
Total non-performing assets $ 373,329     $ 305,102     $ 312,945     $ 288,773     $ 293,386  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.74 %     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.58 %     0.58 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans   0.94 %     0.95 %     0.75 %     0.72 %     0.76 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans   155.45 %     185.05 %     171.23 %     163.33 %     152.83 %
                                       

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
     

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 115,711     $ 97,856     $ 71,554     $ 380,271     $ 498,511  
Add: FDIC Special assessment (a)               50,297       8,757       50,297  
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (b)   3       1       (877 )     15       (401 )
Add: Restructuring charge (c)   1,085             (538 )     2,039       9,969  
Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (d)   7,866       5,794             13,660        
Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities (e)                           5,000  
Add: Merger related expenses (f)               10,000             14,133  
Add: Litigation reserve (g)               3,540             3,540  
Less: Litigation settlements (h)         (7,334 )           (7,334 )      
Less: Net gains on sales of office buildings (i)                           (6,721 )
Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division (i)                     (3,629 )      
Less: Income tax benefit (j)   (46,431 )                 (46,431 )      
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ (37,477 )   $ (1,539 )   $ 62,422     $ (32,923 )   $ 75,817  
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (k)   (2,520 )     437       (17,679 )     (3,789 )     (20,057 )
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   75,714       96,754       116,297       343,559       554,271  
Dividends on preferred stock   7,025       6,117       4,104       21,369       16,135  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 68,689     $ 90,637     $ 112,193     $ 322,190     $ 538,136  
_____________                  
(a) Included in FDIC insurance assessment.
(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
(c) Represents severance (credit adjustments) expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(d) Represents actual and mark to market losses on commercial real estate loan sales included in (losses) gains on sales of loans, net.
(e) Included in (credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed).
(f) Represents data processing termination costs within technology, furniture and equipment expense and severance within salary and employee benefits expense for the 2023 periods.
(g) Represents legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
(h) Represents recoveries from legal settlements included in other income.
(i) Included in (losses) gains on sales of assets, net within non-interest income.
(j) Represents the income tax benefit from the reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and accrued interest and penalties due to statute of limitation expirations included in income tax (benefit) expense.
(k) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
                   

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 68,689     $ 90,637     $ 112,193     $ 322,190     $ 538,136  
Average number of shares outstanding   536,159,463       509,227,538       507,683,229       515,755,365       507,532,365  
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.62     $ 1.06  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding   540,087,600       511,342,932       509,714,526       517,991,801       509,245,768  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.62     $ 1.06  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 75,714     $ 96,754     $ 116,297     $ 343,559     $ 554,271  
Average shareholders' equity   7,255,159       6,862,555       6,639,906       6,900,204       6,558,768  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,000,574       2,008,692       2,033,656       2,012,713       2,047,172  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,254,585     $ 4,853,863     $ 4,606,250     $ 4,887,491     $ 4,511,596  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   5.76 %     7.97 %     10.10 %     7.03 %     12.29 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 75,714     $ 96,754     $ 116,297     $ 343,559     $ 554,271  
Average assets   62,865,338       62,242,022       61,113,553       61,973,902       61,065,897  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   0.48 %     0.62 %     0.76 %     0.55 %     0.91 %
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 75,714     $ 96,754     $ 116,297     $ 343,559     $ 554,271  
Average shareholders' equity   7,255,159       6,862,555       6,639,906       6,900,204       6,558,768  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   4.17 %     5.64 %     7.01 %     4.98 %     8.45 %
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):                  
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 115,711     $ 97,856     $ 71,554     $ 380,271     $ 498,511  
Average shareholders' equity   7,255,159       6,862,555       6,639,906       6,900,204       6,558,768  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   2,000,574       2,008,692       2,033,656       2,012,713       2,047,172  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,254,585     $ 4,853,863     $ 4,606,250     $ 4,887,491     $ 4,511,596  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)   8.81 %     8.06 %     6.21 %     7.78 %     11.05 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):                  
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 278,582     $ 269,471     $ 340,421     $ 1,105,860     $ 1,162,691  
Less: FDIC Special assessment (pre-tax)               50,297       8,757       50,297  
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)   1,085             (538 )     2,039       9,969  
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)               10,000             14,133  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)   1,740       5,853       4,547       18,946       18,009  
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)               3,540             3,540  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)   275,757       263,618       272,575       1,076,118       1,066,743  
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) $ 422,977     $ 410,498     $ 397,275     $ 1,628,708     $ 1,665,478  
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)   51,202       60,671       52,691       224,501       225,729  
Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)   3       1       (877 )     15       (401 )
Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (pre-tax)   7,866       5,794             13,660        
Less: Litigation settlements (pre-tax)         (7,334 )           (7,334 )      
Less: Net gains on sales of office buildings (pre-tax)                           (6,721 )
Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)                     (3,629 )      
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 59,071     $ 59,132     $ 51,814     $ 227,213     $ 218,607  
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 482,048     $ 469,630     $ 449,089     $ 1,855,921     $ 1,884,085  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   57.21 %     56.13 %     60.70 %     57.98 %     56.62 %
                                       

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):                  
Common shares outstanding   558,786,093       509,252,936       509,205,014       508,893,059       507,709,927  
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 7,435,127     $ 6,972,380     $ 6,737,737     $ 6,727,139     $ 6,701,391  
Less: Preferred stock   354,345       354,345       209,691       209,691       209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   1,997,597       2,004,414       2,012,580       2,020,405       2,029,267  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,083,185     $ 4,613,621     $ 4,515,466     $ 4,497,043     $ 4,462,433  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.10     $ 9.06     $ 8.87     $ 8.84     $ 8.79  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,083,185     $ 4,613,621     $ 4,515,466     $ 4,497,043     $ 4,462,433  
Total assets (GAAP) $ 62,491,691     $ 62,092,332     $ 62,058,974     $ 61,000,188     $ 60,934,974  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   1,997,597       2,004,414       2,012,580       2,020,405       2,029,267  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 60,494,094     $ 60,087,918     $ 60,046,394     $ 58,979,783     $ 58,905,707  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.40 %     7.68 %     7.52 %     7.62 %     7.58 %
                                       

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 411,412     $ 284,090  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   1,478,713       607,135  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities   71,513       64,464  
Trading debt securities         3,973  
Available for sale debt securities   3,369,724       1,296,576  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $647 at December 31, 2024 and $1,205 at December 31, 2023)   3,531,573       3,739,208  
Total investment securities   6,972,810       5,104,221  
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $16,931 at December 31, 2024 and $20,640 at December 31, 2023 for loans originated for sale)   25,681       30,640  
Loans   48,799,711       50,210,295  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (558,850 )     (446,080 )
Net loans   48,240,861       49,764,215  
Premises and equipment, net   350,796       381,081  
Lease right of use assets   328,475       343,461  
Bank owned life insurance   731,574       723,799  
Accrued interest receivable   239,941       245,498  
Goodwill   1,868,936       1,868,936  
Other intangible assets, net   128,661       160,331  
Other assets   1,713,831       1,421,567  
Total Assets $ 62,491,691     $ 60,934,974  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 11,428,674     $ 11,539,483  
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market   26,304,639       24,526,622  
Time   12,342,544       13,176,724  
Total deposits   50,075,857       49,242,829  
Short-term borrowings   72,718       917,834  
Long-term borrowings   3,174,155       2,328,375  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,455       57,108  
Lease liabilities   388,303       403,781  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,288,076       1,283,656  
Total Liabilities   55,056,564       54,233,583  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   111,590       111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   98,101       98,101  
Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2024)   144,654        
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024 and 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2023)   195,998       178,187  
Surplus   5,442,070       4,989,989  
Retained earnings   1,598,048       1,471,371  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (155,334 )     (146,456 )
Treasury stock, at cost (186,983 common shares at December 31, 2023)         (1,391 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   7,435,127       6,701,391  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 62,491,691     $ 60,934,974  
               

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 750,667     $ 786,680     $ 762,894     $ 3,079,864     $ 2,886,930
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable   55,983       49,700       34,117       181,940       130,708
Tax-exempt   4,803       4,855       4,820       19,253       20,305
Dividends   5,860       5,929       6,138       24,958       24,139
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   17,513       13,385       10,215       51,482       76,809
Total interest income   834,826       860,549       818,184       3,357,497       3,138,891
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market   214,489       235,371       221,501       913,963       739,025
Time   158,716       174,741       165,351       644,964       535,749
Interest on short-term borrowings   293       451       5,524       22,047       94,869
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   38,351       39,488       28,533       147,815       103,770
Total interest expense   411,849       450,051       420,909       1,728,789       1,473,413
Net Interest Income   422,977       410,498       397,275       1,628,708       1,665,478
(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities   (429 )     (14 )     (116 )     (558 )     4,559
Provision for credit losses for loans   106,965       75,038       20,696       309,388       45,625
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   316,441       335,474       376,695       1,319,878       1,615,294
Non-Interest Income                  
Wealth management and trust fees   16,425       15,125       11,978       62,616       44,158
Insurance commissions   3,705       2,880       3,221       12,794       11,116
Capital Markets   7,425       6,347       6,489       27,221       41,489
Service charges on deposit accounts   12,989       12,826       9,336       48,276       41,306
Gains on securities transactions, net   1       47       907       100       1,104
Fees from loan servicing   3,071       3,443       2,616       12,393       10,670
(Losses) gains on sales of loans, net   (4,698 )     (3,644 )     2,302       (5,840 )     6,054
(Losses) gains on sales of assets, net   (20 )     55       (129 )     3,727       6,809
Bank owned life insurance   3,775       5,387       4,107       16,942       11,843
Other   8,529       18,205       11,864       46,272       51,180
Total non-interest income   51,202       60,671       52,691       224,501       225,729
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense   137,117       138,832       131,719       558,595       563,591
Net occupancy expense   26,576       26,973       27,590       102,124       101,470
Technology, furniture and equipment expense   35,482       28,962       44,404       135,109       150,708
FDIC insurance assessment   14,002       14,792       60,627       61,476       88,154
Amortization of other intangible assets   8,373       8,692       9,696       35,045       39,768
Professional and legal fees   21,794       14,118       25,238       70,315       80,567
Amortization of tax credit investments   1,740       5,853       4,547       18,946       18,009
Other   33,498       31,249       36,600       124,250       120,424
Total non-interest expense   278,582       269,471       340,421       1,105,860       1,162,691
Income Before Income Taxes   89,061       126,674       88,965       438,519       678,332
Income tax (benefit) expense   (26,650 )     28,818       17,411       58,248       179,821
Net Income   115,711       97,856       71,554       380,271       498,511
Dividends on preferred stock   7,025       6,117       4,104       21,369       16,135
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 108,686     $ 91,739     $ 67,450     $ 358,902     $ 482,376
 

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

                                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans (1)(2) $ 49,730,130   $ 750,690     6.04 %   $ 50,126,963   $ 786,704     6.28 %   $ 50,039,429   $ 762,918     6.10 %
Taxable investments (3)   6,504,106     61,843     3.80       5,977,211     55,629     3.72       4,950,773     40,255     3.25  
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)   565,877     6,080     4.30       573,059     6,145     4.29       593,577     6,101     4.11  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   1,414,670     17,513     4.95       974,417     13,385     5.49       885,689     10,215     4.61  
Total interest earning assets   58,214,783     836,126     5.75       57,651,650     861,863     5.98       56,469,468     819,489     5.80  
Other assets   4,650,555             4,590,372             4,644,085        
Total assets $ 62,865,338           $ 62,242,022           $ 61,113,553        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 25,928,201   $ 214,489     3.31 %   $ 25,017,504   $ 235,371     3.76 %   $ 23,991,093   $ 221,500     3.69 %
Time deposits   13,530,980     158,716     4.69       14,233,209     174,741     4.91       13,934,683     165,351     4.75  
Short-term borrowings   72,504     293     1.62       81,251     451     2.22       449,831     5,524     4.91  
Long-term borrowings (4)   3,234,264     38,351     4.74       3,324,992     39,488     4.75       2,377,706     28,533     4.80  
Total interest bearing liabilities   42,765,949     411,849     3.85       42,656,956     450,051     4.22       40,753,313     420,908     4.13  
Non-interest bearing deposits   11,266,899             11,158,521             11,534,795        
Other liabilities   1,577,331             1,563,990             2,185,539        
Shareholders' equity   7,255,159             6,862,555             6,639,906        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 62,865,338           $ 62,242,022           $ 61,113,553        
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 424,277     1.90 %       $ 411,812     1.76 %       $ 398,581     1.67 %
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1,300 )             (1,314 )             (1,305 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 422,977             $ 410,498             $ 397,276      
Net interest margin (6)         2.91 %           2.85 %           2.81 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.01             0.01             0.01  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         2.92 %           2.86 %           2.82 %


 

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.


