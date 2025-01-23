Terrapin Beer Co. Celebrates 20 Years of Iconic Wake-n-Bake Beer with Exciting Wake-n-Bake Off Event in Athens, GA

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapin Beer Co., a Tilray Beverages craft beer brand under Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce the 20th anniversary of its Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout seasonal beer and the annual Wake-n-Bake Off event on Sunday, January 26th, 2025, at the Terrapin taproom in Athens, GA.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, guests will have the chance to observe local restaurants competing to craft the finest dish featuring Terrapin's renowned Wake-n-Bake Beer. This event highlights culinary innovation and fosters community engagement through an array of sweet and savory tastings that showcase the rich flavors of Terrapin's iconic stout.

Wake-N-Bake Imperial Stout details:

This rich and robust stout is crafted with a blend of Nugget hops and a complex malt bill featuring 2-Row, Crystal 85, Flaked Barley, Flaked Oats, Chocolate, Black, and Roasted Barley. The addition of Jittery Joe's Coffee, a local Athen’s favorite, infuses the brew with a deep, aromatic coffee essence that perfectly complements its smooth, velvety texture. Available in 6-packs of 12oz cans and on draft, Terrapin’s Wake-n-Bake is the perfect companion for those who appreciate a hearty, flavorful stout with a smooth coffee finish.





Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 26ᵗʰ, 2025

Sunday, January 26ᵗʰ, 2025 Time: 4 PM EST

4 PM EST Location: Terrapin Beer Co. 265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA



Highlights:

Live Music: Performances by Jim Cook.

Performances by Jim Cook. Food: Savor delicious food offerings from local favorites.

Savor delicious food offerings from local favorites. Merchandise: The Terrapin team shares exclusive Wake-n-Bake merchandise at special event-day prices.



Guest Judges for the 2025 Competition:

Charlie Mustard: Coffee roaster with over 25 years of experience at Jittery Joe’s Coffee.

Coffee roaster with over 25 years of experience at Jittery Joe’s Coffee. Beth Hughes: CEO of Soy at Little Light Co. – a Southern Apothecary.

CEO of Soy at Little Light Co. – a Southern Apothecary. Anthony Schaaf: VP of Sales at Athens Rock Lobsters, veteran of the United States Army and Georgia Army National Guard.







Join Terrapin on Sunday, January 26ᵗʰ at 4 PM to celebrate two decades of Wake-n-Bake with great food, great beer, and great company. Tickets are now live and can be purchased here. To join the conversation, follow @terrapinbeerco.

About Terrapin Beer Co.

Terrapin Beer Co. began with the ambition to create distinctive craft beers and officially launched in April 2002, introducing its inaugural brew, Rye Pale Ale, in Athens, GA. Within six months, Terrapin Beer achieved significant recognition by securing its first Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

From its humble beginnings with a 25-barrel brewhouse, Terrapin Beer Co. has grown into the beloved Terrapin Tribe. This community includes dedicated employees, distributor partners, retailers, and loyal customers who have supported the brewery's journey by enjoying its diverse range of beers.

Terrapin Beer Co. has a sustainability initiative called Terraprint , which aims to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. This includes minimizing waste, conserving water, and promoting recycling to ensure responsible and sustainable growth.

For more information and to learn more about future events and product launches, visit Terrapin Beer Co. and follow @terrapinbeerco on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/534dc05d-624f-49c0-bdb5-bbcad3c1ceb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3b080a6-6b96-4950-b7b4-4a1ad24b0997

Official Terrapin Wake-n-Bake Event Poster Featuring the iconic Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout Official Packaging for Terrapin's Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout Beverage Rich and robust, crafted with a blend of Nugget hops and a complex malt bill featuring 2-Row, Crystal 85, Flaked Barley, Flaked Oats, Chocolate, Black, and Roasted Barley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.