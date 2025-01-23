North America Orthokeratology Market to Reach USD 256.2 Million by 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Market Size 2031

The North America orthokeratology market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, from USD 172.6 million in 2024 to USD 256.2 million by 2031.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthokeratology (Ortho-K) is a non-surgical technique that uses specially designed contact lenses to reshape the cornea, improving vision temporarily. It is primarily used to treat myopia (nearsightedness) and is gaining popularity due to its effectiveness, minimal side effects, and reversible nature. In North America, orthokeratology has been steadily gaining attention from both eye care professionals and patients alike, driven by increasing awareness of vision correction alternatives to glasses or traditional contact lenses. This article explores the North America orthokeratology market, including key trends, drivers, challenges, and market projections, with a particular focus on a forecasted market value increase from 2024 to 2031.

Market Overview and Projections

According to a report from Persistence Market Research, the North America orthokeratology market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. The market value, which was estimated at US$ 172.6 million in 2024, is expected to reach US$ 256.2 million by 2031. This represents a significant upward trajectory, signaling growing demand for orthokeratology treatments in the region.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the strong market growth for orthokeratology in North America. These include technological advancements, increased awareness among consumers, the rise in myopia cases, and growing preference for non-invasive vision correction options.

1. Technological Advancements in Ortho-K Lenses

The orthokeratology market has benefitted greatly from advancements in lens technology, which have led to improved comfort, effectiveness, and patient outcomes. Early orthokeratology lenses were hard and rigid, which sometimes caused discomfort for the wearer. However, the evolution of modern Ortho-K lenses has focused on enhancing comfort and providing better fit with materials like silicone hydrogel. These lenses are softer and more breathable, allowing patients to wear them for longer periods without irritation.

Furthermore, advancements in customization technology allow eye care professionals to create lenses that fit the unique curvature of each patient’s cornea. This ensures greater efficacy and helps reduce complications that may arise from ill-fitting lenses. Such technological innovations are playing a key role in encouraging patients to explore Ortho-K as a viable option for vision correction.

2. Increasing Myopia Prevalence

One of the most significant drivers of the North American orthokeratology market is the rise in myopia cases. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, myopia is on the rise, especially among younger populations, due to increased screen time and reduced outdoor activities. This trend is expected to continue as children spend more time indoors, engaged in digital devices.

As the myopia prevalence increases, so does the demand for alternative corrective methods, such as orthokeratology. Unlike glasses or conventional contact lenses, which require the wearer to continuously manage them, Ortho-K lenses are worn overnight and provide a temporary reshaping of the cornea to improve vision throughout the day.

Orthokeratology not only helps treat myopia but also slows its progression, which is particularly beneficial for children and adolescents. This dual benefit has led to its growing popularity among parents seeking a long-term solution for their children’s vision health.

3. Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Vision Correction

Another crucial factor contributing to the market growth is the increasing preference for non-invasive solutions in healthcare. Surgical interventions such as LASIK are popular, but they come with risks, higher costs, and long recovery times. In contrast, orthokeratology offers a non-surgical alternative to traditional methods for vision correction.

Ortho-K lenses are worn overnight, gently reshaping the cornea without the need for surgery. This non-invasive approach appeals to individuals seeking a more comfortable, temporary solution to their vision problems, especially those with busy lifestyles. It is also particularly attractive to individuals with active lifestyles who do not want to wear glasses during sports or physical activities.

4. Awareness and Education

Awareness surrounding orthokeratology has been steadily increasing, aided by healthcare professionals and social media campaigns that educate patients on its benefits. Optometrists, in particular, are helping to spread the word about Ortho-K as an effective treatment for myopia and other refractive errors. As a result, more consumers are considering Ortho-K as an option for their vision needs.

The growing availability of online platforms and educational materials also contributes to higher awareness and better understanding of the benefits of orthokeratology. This educational shift plays a key role in the market’s growth by informing potential users about available options and helping them make more informed decisions about their eye health.

Market Segmentation

The orthokeratology market in North America can be segmented based on several factors, including age, lens type, and distribution channel. These segments provide valuable insights into consumer preferences and behaviors.

1. By Age Group

• Pediatric Population: The pediatric segment has the highest growth potential due to the increasing myopia prevalence among children. Orthokeratology has proven effective in slowing down myopia progression in children and is a preferred treatment option for parents concerned about their children’s eye health.

• Adults: Adults who experience myopia or presbyopia are also adopting orthokeratology. Many adults prefer Ortho-K lenses because they can help eliminate the need for daily glasses or contact lenses. The rise in awareness about myopia control among adults is expected to drive this segment's growth.

2. By Lens Type

• Hard Lenses: Rigid gas-permeable lenses were among the first types used in orthokeratology. They remain a popular option due to their durability and effectiveness in reshaping the cornea.

• Soft Lenses: As technology has evolved, soft silicone hydrogel lenses have gained popularity. These lenses are more comfortable and allow for extended wear, making them a preferred option for many patients.

3. By Distribution Channel

• Optical Stores: Optical retailers and specialty eye care clinics are the primary channels for distributing orthokeratology lenses. These establishments offer consultations and eye exams, making it easier for patients to receive customized Ortho-K lenses.

• Online Retailers: With the rise of e-commerce, online sales channels for orthokeratology lenses are gaining traction. These platforms offer convenience and accessibility for individuals who may prefer to manage their eye health from the comfort of their homes.

Challenges and Barriers to Market Growth

Despite the promising outlook for the North American orthokeratology market, several challenges could hinder growth in the coming years.

1. High Initial Costs

Orthokeratology lenses can be more expensive than traditional contact lenses or glasses. The initial cost of the lenses, combined with the need for regular eye exams and follow-ups, may deter some individuals from opting for this treatment. However, many patients find the long-term benefits outweigh the costs, especially when compared to the expense of other long-term vision correction methods.

2. Lack of Awareness in Rural Areas

While awareness is increasing in urban regions, rural areas may still be underserved when it comes to orthokeratology education and availability. Eye care professionals in these regions may not always be well-versed in the benefits of Ortho-K lenses, limiting access to this treatment.

3. Regulatory and Safety Concerns

Orthokeratology is generally considered a safe and effective treatment, but like all medical procedures, there are risks involved. Complications such as dry eyes, infection, or corneal ulcers may occur if the lenses are not properly fitted or maintained. As such, patient safety and regulation are key concerns for both providers and consumers in the market.

Conclusion

The North America orthokeratology market is on track for strong growth, with projections indicating a rise from US$ 172.6 million in 2024 to US$ 256.2 million by 2031. Driven by technological advancements, a rise in myopia cases, and a growing preference for non-invasive vision correction, the market presents significant opportunities for both companies and consumers. While challenges like cost and awareness remain, the increasing adoption of Ortho-K lenses among children and adults alike suggests a promising future for the market in North America. As the region's market continues to expand, it is likely that innovation, education, and improved accessibility will further fuel the demand for orthokeratology treatments.

