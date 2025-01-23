Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Projected to Reach USD 35.17 Billion by 2032, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 8.91%

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Driven by Biopharmaceutical Innovations and Gene Therapies, the Market Booms Amidst Growing Incidence of Hemophilia and Von Willebrand Disease

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market , valued at USD 16.35 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 35.17 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancing Therapies Propel Growth in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment MarketThe bleeding disorders treatment market is undergoing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease (vWD), and various other uncommon clotting disorders. Hemophilia particularly types A and B, impacts around 1 in 5,000 male births globally, driving the need for innovative treatments that enhance patient results. Recent advancements, including CSL’s gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb and Takeda’s recombinant-krhn for ADAMTS13, have established new standards in the treatment of hemophilia B and congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP). Novo Nordisk has also made progress with Mim8 and concizumab to prevent hemophilia. The increase in biopharmaceutical advancements, such as recombinant coagulation factors, gene therapies, and continuing clinical trials, is anticipated to propel significant market growth, revolutionizing treatment for both common and rare bleeding disorders.Get a Free Sample Report of Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4973 Key Players in Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market• Lonza Group AG Suppliers• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Suppliers• Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Suppliers• Cytiva Suppliers• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Suppliers• Sartorius AG Suppliers• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Suppliers• WuXi Biologics Suppliers• Octapharma AG Suppliers• Catalent, Inc. SuppliersKey Segments AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the Hemophilia A segment dominated the bleeding disorders treatment market, holding a 55% market share. This prevalence is due to the reality that Hemophilia A makes up 80% of all hemophilia instances worldwide, impacting around 1 in 5,000 male births. The high occurrence of this condition creates a strong need for effective therapies. Progress in recombinant therapies and gene therapies aimed explicitly at Hemophilia A has strengthened its market dominance, providing enhanced efficacy and superior patient results.The Von Willebrand Disease (vWD) segment has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the market, expected to attain the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. As the most prevalent hereditary bleeding condition, vWD influences around 1 in 1,000 people globally. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing diagnosis rates and access to advanced treatment choices, especially for critical cases. Growing awareness, improved diagnostic methods, and the introduction of new treatments specifically designed for vWD is anticipated to lead to substantial growth in this area, catering to a historically neglected patient group.By Drug ClassIn 2023, the Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates segment dominated the bleeding disorders treatment market, holding a 40% market share. These products have established themselves as the standard therapy for Hemophilia A and B because of their high effectiveness, improved safety profiles, and capability to efficiently prevent bleeding incidents. Recombinant therapies have predominantly supplanted plasma-derived treatments because they substantially lower the risk of transmitting blood-borne pathogens. Furthermore, their elevated purity levels and lasting advantages, like decreased injection frequency, render them a favored option among both healthcare professionals and patients.The desmopressin segment is the fastest growing segment in the bleeding disorders market, fueled by its rising application in managing mild Hemophilia A and Von Willebrand Disease (vWD). Desmopressin is highly preferred due to its cost-effectiveness, simple administration, and demonstrated success in enhancing clot formation in individuals with less severe bleeding issues. Its increasing use, especially in areas with restricted availability of expensive treatments, is driving its growth. With growing recognition of its advantages, desmopressin is emerging as a crucial choice for managing mild bleeding disorders, facilitating its swift market growth.Need any customization research on Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4973 Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market SegmentationBy Type• Hemophilia A• Hemophilia B• Von Willebrand Disease (vWD)• OthersBy Drug Class• Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates• Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrate• Desmopressin• Antifibrinolytics• Fibrin Sealants• Other bleeding Disorders TreatmentBy End-Users• Hospital• Clinics• Research Institutes• OthersRegional OutlookIn 2023, North America dominated the bleeding disorders treatment market, accounting for a 40% market share due to the high prevalence of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of innovative treatments. Large markets, especially the United States, with its significant patient pool and tier pharmaceutical companies, are vigorously advancing next-generation innovative therapeutics such as gene therapies and recombinant factor concentrates. Bleeding disorder patients in the region have benefited from a comprehensive healthcare system, robust insurance coverage, and access to specialized medical centers. Additionally, the FDA's accelerated approvals and the ongoing research in the U.S. and Canada further assist in speeding up treatment innovation and market growth.The Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region of the bleeding disorders treatment market, due to rising awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Emerging economies—particularly China and India—are experiencing rapid market growth as access to advanced therapies including recombinant coagulation factor concentrates and desmopressin is expanding to reach potentially large underserved populations. This growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare costs and the growing public health movements for the treatment and management of rare bleeding disorders.Recent Developments• In October 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that its groundbreaking product, concizumab, received a positive recommendation from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). Upon approval by the European Commission, concizumab would become the first once-daily, subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for hemophilia A or B with inhibitors in patients aged 12 and older.• December 2023, Global biotechnology leader CSL unveiled positive three-year results from the pivotal HOPE-B study, highlighting the long-term durability and safety of its gene therapy, etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb, in patients with hemophilia B.Buy Full Research Report on Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4973 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Type8. Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Drug Class9. Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by End-Users10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4973 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.