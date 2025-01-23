Wound Growth Factors Market Research Analysis, Size, Demand, and Forecast 2022-2033

Emergen Research Logo

The Wound Growth Factors market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 20.52 Billion in 2024 to USD 40.68 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.90%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wound Growth Factors Market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 20.52 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 40.68 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and advancements in healthcare treatments.

Key Drivers of Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds

Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, are a major concern globally. The International Diabetes Federation reports that over 537 million adults worldwide live with diabetes, with approximately 15% of them likely to develop foot ulcers in their lifetime. This growing prevalence underscores the urgent need for advanced wound healing solutions, including wound growth factors.

Studies have highlighted that chronic wounds affect the quality of life for nearly 2.5% of the U.S. population, leading to significant healthcare costs. As healthcare providers seek efficient solutions, growth factors are increasingly utilized to enhance wound healing and improve patient outcomes.

Advances in Oncology Research

Growth factors play a critical role in cancer research, particularly in understanding tumor growth and developing targeted therapies. Initiatives such as the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Moonshot and the NCI Community Oncology Research Program are fueling innovation and expanding the application of growth factors in oncology. These advancements are expected to further drive demand in the market.

Challenges Hindering Growth

Strict Regulatory Approvals

Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval pose a challenge for the market. Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), mandate rigorous preclinical and clinical testing, which can be time-consuming and costly. These hurdles may particularly affect smaller companies with limited resources, delaying the development and commercialization of innovative wound healing therapies.

Market Insights by Application

The Wound Growth Factors Market is segmented based on applications, including oncology, dermatology, wound healing, cardiovascular diseases, and more:

Oncology: The oncology segment dominates the market, driven by the high incidence of chronic wounds caused by radiation and surgical interventions in cancer treatments. These treatments often delay wound healing, creating a strong demand for effective growth factor-based solutions.

Dermatology: Dermatology is a rapidly growing segment, supported by the rising prevalence of skin-related conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores. Increased awareness and advancements in personalized treatments are further contributing to this segment’s growth.



Wound Growth Factors Latest Industry Updates

In September, 2023, Quris-AI said in a news release that it has decided to expand its current cooperation with Merck KGaA.

In July 2023, Lonza signed an agreement with ABL Bio, a pioneering Korean biologics business focused on bispecific antibodies for immuno-oncology and neurological illnesses. Lonza and ABL Bio have signed a collaboration agreement to support the development and manufacture of ABL Bio's innovative bispecific antibody.

In May 2022, Creative Bioarray announced the supply of a comprehensive product range to support the needs of Cell Therapy and EX-vivo Manufacturing applications, as well as the advancement of research and development.



Wound Growth Factors Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2033)

Transforming Growth Factor (TGF)

Activin

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)

TGF-beta Proteins

Epidermal Growth Factors (EGFs)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factors (PDGFs)

Fibroblast Growth Factors (FGFs)

Insulin-like Growth Factors (IGFs)

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGFs)

Hepatocyte Growth Factors (HGFs)

Tumor Necrosis Factors (TNFs)

Interleukins

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2033)

Oncology

Hematology

Wound Healing

Dermatology

Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes

Cell Therapy and Ex-Vivo Manufacturing

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2033)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Centres & Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organisations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



