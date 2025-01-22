Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 40
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 40
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
85
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STEFANO AND PHILLIPS-HILL,
JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in fiscal provisions
relating to public assistance, providing for distribution of
SNAP benefits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 476. Distribution of SNAP Benefits.-- (a) Within one
year of the effective date of this section, the department shall
develop and implement guidelines that require each county
assistance office to distribute SNAP benefits on a monthly basis
using a uniform twenty-day distribution schedule.
(b) The department may implement a tiered distribution
schedule in order to deter any hardships as a result of the
change in the distribution date under this section for an
individual receiving the benefits.
