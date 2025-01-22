Senate Bill 85 Printer's Number 40

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 40

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

85

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STEFANO AND PHILLIPS-HILL,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in fiscal provisions

relating to public assistance, providing for distribution of

SNAP benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 476. Distribution of SNAP Benefits.-- (a) Within one

year of the effective date of this section, the department shall

develop and implement guidelines that require each county

assistance office to distribute SNAP benefits on a monthly basis

using a uniform twenty-day distribution schedule.

(b) The department may implement a tiered distribution

schedule in order to deter any hardships as a result of the

change in the distribution date under this section for an

individual receiving the benefits.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19