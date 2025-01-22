Senate Bill 104 Printer's Number 57

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - employees hired under subsection (a) shall be sufficient to

increase the total complement of employees in the Office of

Inspector General on January 31, 2025, by at least 50%.

Section 3. Report to General Assembly.

(a) Issuance.--Not later than one year after all of the

additional employees are hired under section 2, the Office of

Inspector General shall issue a written report containing the

information specified under subsection (b).

(b) Contents.--The report under this section must include

the following information:

(1) The number of total investigations completed by the

Office of Inspector General, including a breakdown by:

(i) New versus prior employees.

(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the

pilot program.

(2) The dollar amount of recovery and costs avoidance

per employee, including a breakdown by:

(i) New versus prior employees.

(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the

pilot program.

(3) The number of investigations filed with the Office

of Inspector General that were not completed, including a

breakdown by:

(i) New versus prior employees.

(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the

pilot program.

(4) The additional salary and other costs associated

with each new employee.

(5) The total cost to implement and administer the pilot

program.

20250SB0104PN0057 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30