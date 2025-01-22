Senate Bill 104 Printer's Number 57
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - employees hired under subsection (a) shall be sufficient to
increase the total complement of employees in the Office of
Inspector General on January 31, 2025, by at least 50%.
Section 3. Report to General Assembly.
(a) Issuance.--Not later than one year after all of the
additional employees are hired under section 2, the Office of
Inspector General shall issue a written report containing the
information specified under subsection (b).
(b) Contents.--The report under this section must include
the following information:
(1) The number of total investigations completed by the
Office of Inspector General, including a breakdown by:
(i) New versus prior employees.
(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the
pilot program.
(2) The dollar amount of recovery and costs avoidance
per employee, including a breakdown by:
(i) New versus prior employees.
(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the
pilot program.
(3) The number of investigations filed with the Office
of Inspector General that were not completed, including a
breakdown by:
(i) New versus prior employees.
(ii) Pre-pilot program versus one year into the
pilot program.
(4) The additional salary and other costs associated
with each new employee.
(5) The total cost to implement and administer the pilot
program.
