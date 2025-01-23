PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2025 Sen. Robin Bill Seeks to Improve Overseas Filipino Bank's Services to OFWs A bill by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to bolster the services of the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), by proposing revisions to its charter. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2937 on Jan. 22, providing for the revised charter of the OFBank, for the sake of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who he described as "bagong bayani" (new heroes). "It is essential to maintain an independent entity to ensure the efficient delivery of services to Overseas Filipinos across different parts of the globe," he said in his bill. He noted OFBank is a policy bank tailored for OFWs, and focused on delivering quality and efficient foreign remittance services. Under the bill, the OFBank shall have an authorized capital stock of P1 billion. It will have a board of directors with nine members to be appointed by the President. OFBank shall be subject to prudential requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Panukala ni Sen. Robin, Titiyakin ang Kapakanan ng OFWs sa Pamamagitan ng OFBank Matitiyak ang kapakanan ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa pamamagitan ng Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), kung magiging batas ang isang panukala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2937 nitong Enero 22, na nirerebisa ang charter ng OFBank, para sa mga OFW na kanyang itinuturing na "bagong bayani." "It is essential to maintain an independent entity to ensure the efficient delivery of services to Overseas Filipinos across different parts of the globe," aniya. Ani Padilla, ang OFBank ay policy bank para sa OFWs, na ang layunin ay maghatid ng "quality and efficient foreign remittance services." Sa panukala, magkakaroon ang OFBank ng authorized capital stock na P1 bilyon. Magkakaroon ito ng board of directors na may siyam na myembrong hihirangin ng Pangulo. Ang OFBank ay sasailalim din sa prudential requirements ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

