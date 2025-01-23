Corifact Global Market Report: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corifact Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does the Recent Historical CAGR Indicate About the Growth of the Corifact Market Size?

In recent years, the corifact market size has reflected a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR, expanding from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. This significant growth owes much to the increased utilization of factor XIII concentrates, amplified awareness, enhanced automation, demand for extended care delivery, and adoption of innovative plasma fractionation technologies.

What Growth is Expected in the Forecast CAGR FCAGR of the Corifact Market Size in the Upcoming Years?

The corifact market size is projected to display a robust CAGR over the next few years, estimated to escalate to $XX million by 2029. Acting as catalysts for this growth are the rising prevalence of bleeding disorders, increased awareness and early diagnosis, a surge in surgical procedures, a growing client base reliance, and enhancements in the half-life of factor VIII. The forecast period is likely to witness significant trends, including technological advancements, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, innovative steps towards recombinant therapies, leaps in biotechnology, and FDA's approval of Corifact.

What are the Principal Drivers of Growth in the Corifact Market?

The corifact market's progression is primed significantly by the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders. These disorders which hinder the blood's clotting ability lead to excessive or prolonged bleeding. Progress in diagnosis, heightened awareness, advancements in genetic testing, lifestyle adjustments, and the existence of underlying conditions have all contributed to the surge in bleeding disorders. Corifact, specifically designed to treat bleeding disorders caused by a deficiency in factor XIII, replaces the lacking clotting factor. This process helps form stable blood clots and reduces excessive bleeding.

Which are the Major Companies Operating in the Corifact Market?

Prominent companies operating in the corifact market include CSL Behring.

How is the Corifact Market Segmented?

The corifact market illustrated in this report is divided into:

1 By Product: Human-Derived Factor XIII, Recombinant Factor XII

2 By Therapeutic Applications: Routine Prophylactic Treatment, Peri-Operative Management

3 By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Outpatient Clinics

What are the Regional Insights into the Corifact Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the corifact market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the corifact market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

