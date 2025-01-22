Seven Charged in Nation’s Largest COVID-19 Tax Credit Scheme

An indictment was unsealed today in Central Islip, New York, charging seven individuals with operating a multi-state conspiracy in which they attempted to defraud the United States of more than $600 million by filing more than 8,000 false tax returns claiming COVID-19-related employment tax credits.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, Congress authorized a tax credit that incentivized businesses to keep employees on their payroll, also known as the “Employee Retention Credit” or ERC.

Congress also authorized a credit that reimbursed businesses for the wages paid to employees who were on sick or family leave and could not work because of COVID-19. This “paid sick and family leave credit,” or SFLC, was equal to the wages the business paid the employees during their leave.

According to the indictment, from November 2021 to June 2023, defendants Keith Williams, Jamari Lewis, Morais Dicks, Janine Davis, Tiffany Williams, James Hames Jr. and Ewendra Mathurin, all current or former New York residents, repeatedly exploited these programs that were intended to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme was allegedly headquartered at Credit Reset, a purported credit repair business Keith Williams owned and operated. Acting as tax preparers, the defendants allegedly filed more than 8,000 false employment tax returns with the IRS claiming COVID-related tax credits on behalf of themselves and their clients. Each of these returns were allegedly fraudulent in that they claimed SFLC in excess of the amount of wages reported on the tax return, listed the same wages as both qualified sick leave wages and qualified family leave wages or claimed the SFLC and ERC for the same wages, none of which was permitted by law. The defendants allegedly profited from the scheme by receiving tax refund checks from the U.S. Treasury and by charging clients a fee or a percentage of the tax refund the client received. The defendants also allegedly recruited others into the scheme who were compensated by receiving a percentage of fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks.

In total, the defendants sought more than $600 million of which the IRS paid approximately $45 million to the defendants and their clients.

Additionally, the defendants allegedly concealed their preparation of the false tax returns by not listing themselves as the paid preparer on the tax returns and by using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to obscure their IP addresses while filing the false returns. If a client did not have a business, members of the conspiracy allegedly would sometimes sell shell companies to them in order to file false tax returns. After noticing discrepancies in the filed returns, the IRS and Social Security Administration (SSA) allegedly requested additional information regarding the tax returns the defendants prepared. In response, members of the conspiracy allegedly would often transmit false information to the IRS and SSA.

Some of the defendants also allegedly submitted false Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

In total, the defendants were charged with 45 counts relating to the scheme including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. Keith Williams, Lewis, Mathurin, Davis, Tiffany Williams and Dicks were also charged with wire fraud in relation to fraudulent PPP applications they submitted.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy to defraud the United States charge, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud charge arising out of the ERC scheme, a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for each wire fraud charge arising out of the PPP fraud and a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each charge of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false return charge. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence of each defendant after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, U.S. Attorney John J. Durham for the Eastern District of New York, Acting Inspector in Charge Brendan Donahue of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)’s New York Division and Special Agent in Charge Harry T. Chavis Jr. of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) New York made the announcement.

IRS-CI and USPIS are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Richard Kelley of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Toporovsky and James Simmons for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case. Former Tax Division Trial Attorney Samuel Bean assisted with the investigation.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.