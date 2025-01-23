Low Power Next-Generation Displays Market Set to Reach $239.73 Billion by 2034

Growing Popularity of AR/VR Headsets, Fitness Trackers, and Smartwatches Raising Demand for Low Power Next Generation Displays: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the global low power next generation display market is analyzed to reach US$ 133.34 billion in 2024 and increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.Low-power displays that provide longer battery life without sacrificing performance are in increased demand as smartwatches, fitness trackers, AR/VR headsets, and other devices are gaining popularity worldwide. These wearable devices include tiny, light screens that provide sharp, high-quality images while using minimal power. Customers are expecting their wearable to work flawlessly for a longer amount of time, which is driving up demand for creative display solutions.Developing technologies, such as e-Paper and micro-LED are gaining popularity because of their exceptional energy efficiency and visual performance. Fitness trackers and other static display applications are ideal for e-Paper displays since they consume less electricity to show content.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:North America is projected to hold a leading position throughout the assessment period. Strong demand for electronic shelf labels, e-Papers, digital signage, and other products is driving the market growth in the region. North America is primarily benefiting from well-known businesses, including Amazon Kindle, and a tech-savvy population.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe market for low power next generation displays is projected to touch US$ 239.73 billion by the end of 2034.The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 and 2034.North America is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 86.78 billion by the end of 2034.Demand in South Korea is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.Sales of quantum dot displays are analyzed to reach US$ 73.12 billion by 2034. In East Asia, the market in China is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 21.91 billion in 2024.“To advance display technologies, including OLED, micro-LED, and e-papers, prominent low power next generation display manufacturing companies are investing in R&D projects,” says a Fact.MR analystUtilization of Low Power Next Generation Displays Growing in Consumer ElectronicsLow power next generation displays are used more often in consumer electronics than in other industries because of the current desire for energy-efficient gadgets with long-lasting batteries and good image quality. Because customers view energy efficiency as crucial while using smartphones, tablets, wearable technology, and even smart televisions, demand for OLED, micro-LED, and e-Paper display technologies is rising.Next-generation screens with low power consumption are more important in influencing consumer decisions, particularly for portable devices that need long-lasting batteries. Owing to ongoing advancements in display technology and applications incorporated into several electronic products, consumer electronics maintains its market leadership.What Difficulties Do Manufacturers of Low Power Next Generation Displays Face?A number of factors are impeding the growth of the low power next generation display industry, chief among them being production costs and constraints associated with existing technology. The high production costs of advanced display technologies, including flexible OLED and micro-LED, limit the public's acceptance of low power displays and make it difficult for small producers to enter the market.Since high refresh rates are usually needed for dynamic application use, there are also major technological challenges in obtaining desired color accuracy and resolution in e-Paper and future technologies.All of these elements, in addition to the requirement for more research and development to boost efficiency, have been noted as having a negative impact on market growth in the low power next generation display industry outlook.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesIn 2024, the global market share for low power next generation displays is projected to be 33.7% in the North American area. According to the recently released low power next generation display market study, the leadership position is due to the increased demand for digital signage, e-Papers, electronic shelf labels, and other products.North America benefits from well-known businesses like Amazon Kindle and a tech-savvy population. The increasing use of energy-efficient display technologies in smart infrastructure, retail, education, and other domains is another factor driving demand.The developed automobile industry in the US has created a great need for low power next generation screens. These displays are being widely used by automakers for a variety of purposes, such vehicle infotainment systems, digital dashboards, and head-up displays (HUDs).Low power displays are becoming more and more popular in this industry because they provide dynamic interfaces and high-resolution images that improve the entire in-car experience. 