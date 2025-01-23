3-Time Inc. 500 Award-Winning Entrepreneur Jon Flatt Expands Business Accelerator The Guardian CEO to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Flatt , a Lafayette native and accomplished entrepreneur, is pleased to announce he is bringing his latest business venture, The Guardian CEO , to Louisiana. Flatt is recognized for his leadership in two highly successful Austin, TX-based companies: Red McCombs Media and KERV Interactive. These ventures collectively generated over $1 billion in revenue, earned three Inc. 500 awards, were named among the "Top 50 Brands" by Silicon Valley, and received two Lumiere Awards at Warner Brothers Studios for advancements in advertising technology.At its core, The Guardian CEO is a business accelerator designed to address two of the most significant challenges faced by startups and small to medium-sized businesses: securing funding and achieving revenue growth. Through the use of advanced artificial intelligence and a personalized approach, the accelerator provides tailored solutions to help early-stage companies reach their growth objectives.One of the key components of The Guardian CEO’s model is the Unicorn Council, an exclusive network of investors and advisors dedicated to supporting startups in reaching valuations of $50 million or more. With access to a pool of over 100,000 active investors and AI-driven fundraising tools, the Unicorn Council offers comprehensive support that includes capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance. This integrated approach has enabled The Guardian CEO to deliver measurable outcomes for its clients in a competitive market.As The Guardian CEO expands into Louisiana, the organization aims to collaborate with local companies and investors. Its proven model, supported by a lean and scalable AI-powered operation, is designed to offer customized fundraising and growth solutions while supporting more businesses in reaching significant valuation milestones."I’ve been fortunate to learn from and partner with incredible leaders, including my mentor, billionaire Red McCombs, whose vision and drive have inspired much of what we do at The Guardian CEO,” says Flatt. “I know the challenges early-stage founders face - the sleepless nights, tough decisions, and uphill battles. That’s why we built this unique accelerator. The expertise of our Unicorn Council, cutting-edge AI, and lessons from mentors like Red, we’re here to guide founders, support their vision, and help turn startups into thriving $50M+ businesses."The Guardian CEO is actively seeking partnerships with early-stage companies and investors in Louisiana as it continues to expand its efforts to support businesses in achieving long-term success.For more information, please visit https://jonflatt.com/ , or for media inquiries and interviews, email Jon Flatt at exadmin@guardianceo.com.About Jon FlattJon Flatt is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of success. He founded and led Red McCombs Media, growing the company to generate over $900 million in revenue and earning two Inc. 500 awards. The business was later acquired by Nexstar Digital, where it became a billion-dollar enterprise. Flatt also co-founded KERV Interactive, which was named among the "Top 50 Brands in Silicon Valley" and received multiple Lumiere Awards for its achievements in AI technology and business growth.About The Guardian CEOThe Guardian CEO is a business accelerator focused on supporting startups and SMEs with tailored growth strategies, mentorship, and funding solutions. By leveraging AI-powered technology and a collaborative approach, The Guardian CEO helps early-stage companies achieve sustainable growth and valuations exceeding $50 million. Led by Jon Flatt, the organization is committed to enabling long-term success for its clients.

