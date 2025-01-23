Buckhead Coalition Welcomes New Chairman and Members in 2025

Jonathan Rodbell of Atlanta Property Group appointed as new Chairman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buckhead Coalition , a member driven organization of select business and civic leaders committed to improving the quality of life in Buckhead, today announced the appointment of its new Chairman, Jonathan Rodbell, Co-Founder and Partner of Atlanta Property Group. The Coalition also welcomed its 17 new members, which include prominent business and civic leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to the Buckhead community."I am honored to take the helm as Chairman of the Buckhead Coalition,” said Jonathan Rodbell. “I look forward to collaborating with our members who all share a commitment to the well-being of our neighborhoods and Buckhead’s place within the City of Atlanta. The progress we’ve made together is a strong foundation for continued success.”Upon the passing of the gavel at today’s 2025 annual meeting and luncheon, Rodbell, a Buckhead native and long-time resident of the community, succeeded the immediate past Chairman, Eric Tanenblatt, global Chair of Public Policy and Regulation at Dentons US, who served from 2023 to 2025. The new executive committee was also appointed for the 2025-2026 year, with a full list available at https://thebuckheadcoalition.com/about/coalition-leadership/ “It was an honor to hand over the reins to Jonathan Rodbell today,” said Eric Tanenblatt, immediate past Chair of the Buckhead Coalition. “In collaboration with our executive leadership team and both new and longtime members, we are building a better Buckhead for all.”Along with the new leadership team, the member-led Coalition announced its new 2025 members, who are the senior-most business executives and civic leaders at their organizations, spanning the energy, legal, financial, technology, consulting, and commercial real estate industries. Their involvement will play a crucial role in advancing the Coalition's mission and areas of focus, including public safety, city services, planning and zoning, transportation and infrastructure, and homelessness."We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of new members to the Buckhead Coalition," said Jim Durrett, President & CEO of the Buckhead Coalition. "Their diverse expertise and dedication to our community will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to advocate for and support the well-being of Buckhead."The list of 2025 new members includes:• Ambrish Baisiwala, CEO, Portman• Johnson Cook, Co-Founder & President, Greenlight• Thomas Forsberg, Market President, Georgia & South Carolina, First Carolina Bank• Richard Hare, EVP & CFO, Havertys• William "Bill" Henagan, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Henagan Spencer Capital Partners• Charley King, Managing Partner & Head of the Atlanta Office, FW Cook• Michelle Jarrard, CEO, BioCircuit Technologies• Trudy Kremer, Managing Partner, Jackson Spalding• Heather Lamb, SVP, Atlanta Division Head, Highwoods Properties• Serena Levy, President, Southern Company Gas Foundation & Vice President, Corporate Impact, Southern Company Gas• Shyam K. Reddy, President & CEO, BlueLinx Corporation• Cannon Reynolds, Managing Director, Niles Bolton Associates• Bill Sexton, CEO, Trimont• Leena Stover, SVP, Commercial Banking Leader, Regions Bank• Kevin Summers, Founder & CEO, Branchville Technology Consulting• Rashaun Williams, Founder, Value Investment Group• Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director, The Atlanta OperaJonathan Rodbell added, “Our new members are a testament to the recognition of the Buckhead Coalition's impact. We look forward to collaborating to continue making Buckhead the most vibrant and welcoming community in America.”The Buckhead Coalition remains dedicated to its vision of being an essential contributor to the economic vitality and cultural dynamism of Atlanta. As the organization welcomes its new members and executive team, members look forward to continuing to collaborate with government officials, neighborhood leaders, and other civic and business organizations to improve the quality of life in Buckhead and the City of Atlanta.About the Buckhead CoalitionFounded in 1988 as a private non-profit corporation, the Buckhead Coalition is a member-led organization comprised of 125 senior business executives and civic leaders who live in Buckhead or who have a pronounced commitment to the Buckhead community. The Coalition’s mission is to advocate on behalf of the community within the City of Atlanta and metropolitan region; to support the well-being of Buckhead’s residents, businesses and visitors; to convene public and private sector leaders and partner organizations; and to connect Buckhead to other areas of the city and region. Learn more at http://thebuckheadcoalition.com/

