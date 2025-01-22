XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund Will Host an Informational Webinar on February 4, 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN) (the “Fund”) today announced that it plans to host a webinar on February 4, 2025, at 11:00 am (Eastern Time). MCN employs a covered call equity strategy that seeks to generate income and gains. On the webinar, the Fund’s management team will review the benefits and risks of a hedged equity approach to investing. Jared Hagen, Vice President at XA Investments (“XAI”) will moderate the webinar with Kimberly Flynn, President at XAI, and Ray Di Bernardo, Portfolio Manager at Madison Investments (“Madison”). Webinar participants are encouraged to ask questions of the Fund’s management team.

The Fund’s objective is to achieve a high level of current income and current capital gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund pursues its objective investing primarily in large and mid-capitalization common stocks that are, in the view of Madison, selling at a reasonable price in relation to their long-term earnings growth rates. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to generate current earnings from option premiums by writing (selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. The Fund provides additional information on its website at www.xainvestments.com.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI has approximately $950mm in AUM as of 12/31/2024 and serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) both trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The interval closed-end fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX), is newly launched.

In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, and fund management.

XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $28 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, and is recognized as one of the nation’s top investment firms. Madison offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance and credit union investment management strategies. For more information, please visit www.madisoninvestments.com.

Madison and/or Madison Investments is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC, and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC. Madison is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority www.finra.org.

XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For more information on the Fund, please visit the Fund’s webpage at www.xainvestments.com.

