DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SHIRAKIKU CORN PUFF SNACK DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK ALLERGEN

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents of a recall issued by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of its Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack – Curry Flavor, because the label does not inform consumers that the recalled product may contain milk, which is an allergen.

The recalled product was distributed to retail stores throughout Hawai‘i. The UPC (universal product code) for the product is 07441078512, located on the back right side of the product package. This issue affected all lot codes and date codes. FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to milk may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Milk allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should notify their health care provider if the recalled product has been consumed. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. There have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product. Consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in the household has a milk allergy, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Consumers may return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund and may contact Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. at [email protected] for additional information.

