Aurora Spine Announces Leadership Promotions: Matt Paxton, Executive Vice President of Sales and Katelyn Sims, Area Vice President of Commercialization and Key Accounts

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced the promotion of Matt Paxton to Executive Vice President of Sales and Katelyn Sims to Area Vice President of Commercialization and Key Accounts. These strategic appointments underscore Aurora Spine’s commitment to developing world-class talent. Both Matt and Katelyn’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional patient outcomes have been the cornerstone of their success.

Mr. Paxton and Ms. Sims embody Aurora Spine’s purpose-driven mentality, bringing a relentless focus on innovation and patient-centric care to their new roles. Through their dedication and hard work, both leaders have played pivotal roles in advancing Aurora Spine’s mission to revolutionize spinal healthcare with cutting-edge solutions that improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.

As Executive Vice President of Sales, Mr. Paxton will spearhead company-wide initiatives, leveraging his expertise to drive operational excellence and strategic growth. Over the years, Mr. Paxton has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Aurora Spine’s vision, playing a key role in fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability.

Ms. Sims, as Area Vice President of Commercialization and Key Accounts, will oversee the implementation of dynamic sales and market strategies, ensuring that Aurora Spine’s groundbreaking products continue to reach healthcare providers and patients in need. With a proven track record of building strong partnerships and a passion for making a difference, Ms. Sims is poised to elevate Aurora Spine’s impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Aurora Spine’s success is rooted in the dedication of our team, and Matt and Katelyn exemplify the leadership we need to achieve our ambitious goals for 2025,” said Matthew Goldstone, Chief Commercialization Officer of Aurora Spine. “Their commitment to innovation and patient outcomes will undoubtedly propel our company forward as we continue to disrupt the spine care industry.”

Both promotions reflect Aurora Spine’s strategic focus on enhancing its leadership team to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. The company remains steadfast in its mission to develop transformative products and solutions that address unmet needs in spinal healthcare. With a focus on simplifying complex spinal procedures, Aurora Spine’s advanced product portfolio is trusted by healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver superior outcomes for their patients.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

