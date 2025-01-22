Submit Release
CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Net Earnings of $51 million, or $0.36 per share
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.30%
  • Net Interest Margin of 3.18%

Full Year 2024

  • Net Earnings of $201 million, or $1.44 per share
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.95%

Ontario, CA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.35 for the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.14%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.31%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.30%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $200.7 million, compared with $221.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.59 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, ROAA was 1.24% and ROATCE was 14.95%, which compares to a 1.35% ROAA and 18.48% ROATCE for 2023.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which represents our 191st consecutive quarter of profitability. I would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and our associates for their commitment.”

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

  • Net interest margin of 3.18%
  • Efficiency Ratio of 47.34%
  • TCE Ratio = 9.82% & CET1 Ratio > 16%
  • Announced 10 million Share Repurchase Program
  • Q4 average deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $150 million
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 59% of total deposits
  • Executed the sale and leaseback of two buildings generating pre-tax gains of $16.8 million
  • Sold $155 million in AFS securities for a pre-tax loss of $16.7 million
  • Loans declined by $36 million, or 0.4% from the end of the third quarter of 2024
  • Net recoveries were $180,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024
  • $19 million increase in OREO
  • $3 million recapture of allowance for credit losses

Highlights for the Full Year 2024

  • Net interest margin of 3.09%
  • Efficiency ratio < 47%
  • Grew non-maturity deposits by $338 million from the end of 2023
  • Loans declined by $368 million, or 4.1% from the end of 2023
  • Sold $467 million in AFS securities for a pre-tax loss of $28.3 million
  • Executed the sale and leaseback of four buildings generating pre-tax gains of $25.9 million
  • Redeemed $2.1 billion of Bank Term Funding Program borrowings

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended
 		    Year Ended December 31,
  December 31,
2024
 		  September 30,
2024
 		  December 31,
2023
 		    2024 
 		  2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 110,418     $ 113,619     $ 119,356       $ 447,347     $ 487,990     $ 505,513  
Recapure of (provision for) credit losses   3,000       -       2,000         3,000       (2,000 )     (10,600 )
Noninterest income   13,103       12,834       19,163         54,474       59,330       49,989  
Noninterest expense   (58,480 )     (58,835 )     (65,930 )       (233,583 )     (229,886 )     (216,555 )
Income taxes   (17,183 )     (16,394 )     (26,081 )       (70,522 )     (93,999 )     (92,922 )
Net earnings $ 50,858     $ 51,224     $ 48,508       $ 200,716     $ 221,435     $ 235,425  
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.35       $ 1.44     $ 1.59     $ 1.67  
Diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.35       $ 1.44     $ 1.59     $ 1.67  
                         
NIM   3.18 %     3.05 %     3.26 %       3.09 %     3.31 %     3.30 %
ROAA   1.30 %     1.23 %     1.19 %       1.24 %     1.35 %     1.39 %
ROAE   9.14 %     9.40 %     9.65 %       9.35 %     11.03 %     11.39 %
ROATCE   14.31 %     14.93 %     16.21 %       14.95 %     18.48 %     18.85 %
Efficiency ratio   47.34 %     46.53 %     47.60 %       46.55 %     42.00 %     38.98 %
                                                 

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $110.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represented a $3.2 million, or 2.82%, decrease from the third quarter of 2024, and a $8.9 million, or 7.49%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was due to a $18.2 million decrease in interest income resulting from a $974 million average decrease in earning assets and a 19 basis point decline in our earning asset yield. The decline in earning assets was primarily a result of a $747 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The decrease in balances held at the Federal Reserve were the result of the $1.3 billion redemption of a Bank Term Fund Program (BTFP) advance at the end of the third quarter of 2024, which resulted in average total borrowings declining by $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline in interest income was partially offset by $15 million decrease in interest expense, including the $14.9 million lower interest on borrowings from the redemption of the BTFP advance.

The decline in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in interest income resulting from a $684 million decrease in average earning assets and a 6 basis point decline in our earning asset yield. Interest expense decreased by $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to $1.1 billion in lower average borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income of $447.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased $40.6 million, or 8.33%, compared to the same period of 2023. Interest income increased by $23.8 million, while interest expense grew by $64.4 million from 2023. Growth in interest income was primarily due to a 25 basis point increase in the earning asset yield. Interest expense on deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $57.8 million, primarily due to a 49 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and repurchase agreements. Average borrowings grew by $163.6 million year over year, resulting in a $6.1 million increase in interest expense. Overall, cost of funds grew from 0.83% for 2023 to 1.32% in 2024.

Net Interest Margin
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter and 3.05% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter cost of funds decreased 34 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in our interest-earning asset yield. Our cost of funds decreased from 1.47% in the third quarter of 2024 to 1.13% in the fourth quarter, as average borrowings declined quarter over quarter by $1.2 billion. The cost of borrowings decreased from 4.77% in the third quarter of 2024 to 4.62% in the fourth quarter due to the redemption of a $1.3 billion BTFP advance in September 2024. In addition, cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by four basis points to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 19 basis point quarter over quarter decrease in our interest-earning asset yield was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in loan yields and an 80 basis point decrease in the positive carry on fair value hedging instruments that pay a fixed interest rate and receive daily SOFR. These swaps originally had a total notional value of $1 billion, of which $700 million remained outstanding at December 31, 2024. A $300 million swap that matured in 2027 was terminated in December of 2024. The fourth quarter yield on funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve decreased by 50 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, although these funds decreased as a percentage of earnings assets to 3.5%, from 8.2% in the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 8 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, as a result of lower interest earning asset yields that declined by 6 basis points and a 4 basis point increase in funding costs. Earning asset yields declined from 4.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower earning asset yields included lower loan yields, which declined from 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as a 66 basis point quarter over quarter decrease in the positive carry on fair value hedging instruments. Funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve yielded 100 basis points less than the prior year quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by 36 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024, but cost of funds only increased by 4 basis points due to a $1.1 billion decrease in average borrowings.

Earning Assets and Deposits
On average, total earning assets declined by $974 million, or 6.52%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and declined by $684 million, or 4.67% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease includes a $747 million decrease in average funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve, $143.5 million decline in average investment securities, and a $82.7 million decrease in average loans outstanding. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the decrease in earnings assets was primarily due to a $328.1 million decline in average loans outstanding and a $391.7 million decrease in total investment securities.   Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased on average by $150.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased on average by $115.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $8.9 million, or 0.12%, from the third quarter of 2024 and by $334.8 million, or 4.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 58.7% of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 59.10% for the third quarter of 2024 and 61.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

                         
    Three Months Ended
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Yield on average investment securities (TE)   2.58%       2.67%       2.71%  
Yield on average loans   5.15%       5.31%       5.18%  
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.24%       4.43%       4.30%  
Cost of deposits   0.93%       0.98%       0.62%  
Cost of funds   1.13%       1.47%       1.09%  
Net interest margin (TE)   3.18%       3.05%       3.26%  
                         
Average Earning Asset Mix Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total
  Total investment securities $ 4,936,514   35.36 %   $ 5,080,033   34.01 %   $ 5,328,208   36.38 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   485,103   3.47 %     1,232,551   8.25 %     443,773   3.03 %
  Loans   8,522,587   61.04 %     8,605,270   57.61 %     8,856,654   60.47 %
  Total interest-earning assets   13,962,216         14,935,866         14,646,647    
                         
                         
                         
    Year Ended December 31,
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   2024       2023       2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)
Yield on average investment securities (TE)   2.65%       2.52%       2.03%  
Yield on average loans   5.26%       5.04%       4.49%  
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.35%       4.10%       3.36%  
Cost of deposits   0.88%       0.41%       0.05%  
Cost of funds   1.32%       0.83%       0.06%  
Net interest margin (TE)   3.09%       3.31%       3.30%  
                           
Average Earning Asset Mix Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total
  Total investment securities $ 5,144,555   35.35 %   $ 5,579,488   37.63 %   $ 5,939,554   38.47 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   720,428   4.95 %     331,156   2.23 %     804,744   5.21 %
  Loans   8,670,420   59.58 %     8,893,335   59.97 %     8,676,820   56.20 %
  Total interest-earning assets   14,553,415         14,829,057         15,439,427    
                         

Provision for Credit Losses
There was a $3.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter and no provision in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $180,000 compared to net recoveries of $156,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.94% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $3.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to a $2 million provision for credit loss for 2023.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank executed sale-leaseback transactions with the sale of two buildings, that were simultaneously leased back, resulting in a pre-tax net gain of $16.8 million. The gains on selling the buildings were offset by realizing a pre-tax net loss of $16.7 million on the sale of $155 million of AFS securities. Fourth quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2024 and decreased by $5.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to $6.5 million of income from the surrender and redeployment of the BOLI policies at the end 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income was $54.5 million, compared to $59.3 million for 2023. Noninterest income in 2024 included a total pre-tax gain of $25.9 million from the sale-leaseback of four locations partially offset by pre-tax loss of $28.3 million from the sale of $467 million of AFS securities while 2023 included a $2.6 million gain from an equity fund distribution. Trust and investment income for 2024 grew by $1.2 million, or 9.34%, from the prior year.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $58.5 million, compared to $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $65.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $650,000 decrease in staff related expense, offset by an increase in expense of $750,000 due to the recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased by $7.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to $9.2 million FDIC special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the impact of lower regulatory assessment expense were increases of $346,000 in staff related expenses, $342,000 increase in occupancy expenses and an increase in expense due to a $500,000 recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 47.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 47.60% for the same period of 2023.  

Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 25.25% and was 26% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 34.97% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 29.80% for year-to-date 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 effective tax rate was impacted by the surrender of certain BOLI policies. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets
The Company reported total assets of $15.1 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented a decrease of $249.6 million, or 1.62%, from total assets of $15.4 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets included a $201.99 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $70.6 million decrease in cash and due from banks and depository institutions, and a $33.3 million decrease in net loans, partially offset by a $50.95 million increase in investment securities.

Total assets at December 31, 2024 decreased by $867.3 million, or 5.41%, from total assets of $16.02 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets included a $499.0 million decrease in investment securities, a $361.8 million decrease in net loans, and a $59.1 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Sale-Leaseback Transaction
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank executed sale-leaseback transactions and sold two buildings for an aggregate sale price of $30.1 million. The Bank simultaneously entered into lease agreements with the respective purchasers for initial terms of 15 years. These sale-leaseback transactions resulted in a pre-tax net gain of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Bank also recorded Right of Use (“ROU”) assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities each totaling $15.6 million.

Total sale-leaseback transactions for full year 2024 entailed the sale of four buildings sold for a cumulative sale price of $47.1 million, resulting in a pre-tax net gain of $25.9 million and cash proceeds of $44.76 million. Total ROU assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities recorded was $26.8 million.

Investment Securities and BOLI
Total investment securities were $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $50.9 million, or 1.05%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $499.0 million, or 9.20%, from $5.42 billion at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.54 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $447.7 million. AFS securities increased by $76.53 million or 3.10% from September 30, 2024 and decreased by $414.0 million, or 14.01%, from $2.96 billion at December 31, 2023. Pre-tax unrealized loss increased by $80.02 million from September 30, 2024 and decreased by $2.04 million from December 31, 2023.

Concurrent with the sale-leaseback transactions during the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank sold AFS securities with a book value of $154.7 million, resulting in a net pre-tax loss of $16.7 million, which was offset by purchased AFS securities with a book value of $385.0 million. Including the sale of AFS securities during the third quarter of 2024, total book value of AFS securities sold during the second half of 2024 was $467.0 million, resulting in a cumulative net pre-tax loss of $28.3 million.

At December 31, 2024, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.38 billion, a decrease of $25.6 million, or 1.06%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $84.9 million, or 3.45%, from December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had $316.2 million of Bank Owned Life insurance (“BOLI”), compared to $316.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $308.7 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank completed a restructuring of the Company’s life insurance policies at the end of 2023, which resulted to $4.5 million write-down in value on surrender policies that was offset by a $10.9 million enhancement to cash surrender values, as well as additional policy purchases totaling $41 million.

Loans
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.54 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $36.1 million, or 0.42%, from September 30, 2024. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans is primarily due to decreases of $111.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $11.3 million in Commercial and Industrial loans, and $9.5 million in agribusiness loans, offset by a seasonal increase of $87 million in dairy & livestock loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $368.5 million, or 4.14%, from December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decrease in total loans is primarily due to decreases of $277.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $50.65 million in construction loans, and $44.7 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2024, we experienced credit charge-offs of $64,000 and total recoveries of $244,000, resulting in net recoveries of $180,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $80.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $82.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $86.8 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.94%. This compares to 0.97% at September 30, 2024 and 0.98% at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
       
Nonperforming loans   (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate   $ 25,866     $ 18,794     $ 15,440  
SBA     1,529       151       969  
Commercial and industrial     340       2,825       4,509  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     60       143       60  
SFR mortgage     -       -       324  
Consumer and other loans     -       -       -  
Total   $ 27,795     $ 21,913     $ 21,302  
% of Total loans     0.33 %     0.26 %     0.24 %
OREO            
Commercial real estate   $ 18,656     $ -     $ -  
Commercial and industrial     -       -       -  
SFR mortgage     647       647       -  
Total   $ 19,303     $ 647     $ -  
             
Total nonperforming assets   $ 47,098     $ 22,560     $ 21,302  
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.31 %     0.15 %     0.13 %
             
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)            
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ 30,701     $ 300  
SBA     88       -       108  
Commercial and industrial     399       64       12  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       -  
SFR mortgage     -       -       201  
Consumer and other loans     -       -       18  
Total   $ 487     $ 30,765     $ 639  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.36 %     0.01 %
Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due   $ 47,585     $ 53,325     $ 21,941  
             
Classified Loans   $ 89,549     $ 124,606     $ 102,197  
 

Total nonperforming assets and delinquent loans decreased from $53.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $47.6 million at December 31, 2024. Of the $30.7 million in past due and accruing loans as of September 30, 2024, $24.8 million became classified as nonperforming loans and approximately $1 million became OREO by the end of 2024. The remaining $4.9 million of past due and accruing loans at the end of the third quarter were paid off by the borrower or from the sale of loan collateral. An additional $17.7 million of loans that were classified as nonperforming at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were foreclosed during the fourth quarter and recorded as OREO at December 31, 2024.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans totaled $89.55 million or 1.05% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $124.61 million or 1.44 % of loans at September 30, 2024 and $102.20 million or 1.15 % of total loans at December 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of $35.06 million is primarily due to a $26.72 million net decrease in classified nonowner occupied commercial real estate loans and a $10.82 million net decrease in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $11.9 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $261.9 million totaled $12.21 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented a net decrease of $256.7 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $505.0 million, or 4.31%, when compared to $11.71 billion at December 31, 2023, partially due to the growth in brokered deposits, which totaled $300 million at December 31, 2024. Overall, non-maturity deposits grew by $314.7 million, or 2.80%, from the end of 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $100.0 million, or 1.40%, when compared to $7.14 billion at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $169.1 million, or 2.35%, when compared to $7.21 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits were 58.90% of total deposits, compared to 59.12% at September 30, 2024 and 63.03% at December 31, 2023.

Borrowings
As of December 31, 2024, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include maturities of $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.57 billion from the end of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, we repaid the $1.3 billion of borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, with a cost of 4.76%, that were scheduled to mature in January of 2025.

Capital
The Company’s total equity was $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented an overall increase of $108.34 million from total equity of $2.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Retained earnings grew by $96.84 million and other comprehensive income increased by $11.51 million. A new 10 million share 10b5-1 stock repurchase program was authorized by the Board of Directors during the fourth quarter of 2024. No stock repurchases occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024. Our tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $10.10.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   11.5%   10.6%   10.3%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   16.2%   15.8%   14.6%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   16.2%   15.8%   14.6%
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   17.1%   16.6%   15.5%
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       9.8%   9.7%   8.5%
                 

CitizensTrust
As of December 31, 2024, CitizensTrust had approximately $4.6 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.3 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $13.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2023. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, January 23, 2025 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended 2024 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf69e02e605ed46219d375263adc834bc

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target, key personnel and customers into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits (including low cost deposits) or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; systemic or non-systemic bank failures or crises; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat money laundering, fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
             
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 153,875     $ 200,651     $ 171,396  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     50,823       252,809       109,889  
     Total cash and cash equivalents     204,698       453,460       281,285  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     480       24,338       8,216  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,542,115       2,465,585       2,956,125  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,379,668       2,405,254       2,464,610  
     Total investment securities     4,921,783       4,870,839       5,420,735  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     18,012       18,012       18,012  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,536,432       8,572,565       8,904,910  
     Allowance for credit losses     (80,122 )     (82,942 )     (86,842 )
        Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,456,310       8,489,623       8,818,068  
Premises and equipment, net     27,543       36,275       44,709  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     316,248       316,553       308,706  
Intangibles     9,967       11,130       15,291  
Goodwill     765,822       765,822       765,822  
Other assets     432,792       417,164       340,149  
               Total assets   $ 15,153,655     $ 15,403,216     $ 16,020,993  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,037,096     $ 7,136,824     $ 7,206,175  
Investment checking     551,305       504,028       552,408  
Savings and money market     3,786,387       3,745,707       3,278,664  
Time deposits     573,593       685,930       396,395  
     Total deposits     11,948,381       12,072,489       11,433,642  
Customer repurchase agreements     261,887       394,515       271,642  
Other borrowings     500,000       500,000       2,070,000  
Other liabilities     257,071       238,381       167,737  
     Total liabilities     12,967,339       13,205,385       13,943,021  
Stockholders' Equity            
Stockholders' equity     2,498,380       2,472,660       2,401,541  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (312,064 )     (274,829 )     (323,569 )
     Total stockholders' equity     2,186,316       2,197,831       2,077,972  
               Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,153,655     $ 15,403,216     $ 16,020,993  
             


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
                     
      Three Months Ended
 		   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		       2024         2023  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 152,966     $ 162,383     $ 155,556     $ 160,018     $ 171,265  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     484,038       1,216,671       437,554       710,308       323,881  
     Total cash and cash equivalents     637,004       1,379,054       593,110       870,326       495,146  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     1,065       15,880       6,219       10,120       7,275  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,542,649       2,661,990       2,849,423       2,716,581       3,066,287  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,393,865       2,418,043       2,478,785       2,427,974       2,513,201  
Total investment securities     4,936,514       5,080,033       5,328,208       5,144,555       5,579,488  
Investment in stock of FHLB     18,012       18,012       18,012       18,012       25,078  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,522,587       8,605,270       8,856,654       8,670,420       8,893,335  
Allowance for credit losses     (82,960 )     (82,810 )     (88,943 )     (83,580 )     (86,908 )
     Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,439,627       8,522,460       8,767,711       8,586,840       8,806,427  
Premises and equipment, net     29,959       38,906       44,768       39,191       45,488  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     316,938       315,435       236,055       313,671       251,989  
Intangibles     10,650       11,819       15,993       12,571       18,434  
Goodwill     765,822       765,822       765,822       765,822       765,822  
Other assets     406,898       365,740       393,227       378,490       351,025  
          Total assets   $ 15,562,489     $ 16,513,161     $ 16,169,125     $ 16,139,598     $ 16,346,172  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,116,050     $ 7,124,952     $ 7,450,856     $ 7,144,129     $ 7,793,336  
Interest-bearing     4,998,424       4,931,220       4,703,144       4,779,181       4,644,582  
     Total deposits     12,114,474       12,056,172       12,154,000       11,923,310       12,437,918  
Customer repurchase agreements     456,145       363,959       301,330       354,432       421,112  
Other borrowings     500,000       1,729,405       1,585,272       1,515,725       1,352,099  
Other liabilities     278,314       196,832       134,373       200,466       128,161  
     Total liabilities     13,348,933       14,346,368       14,174,975       13,993,933       14,339,290  
Stockholders' Equity                    
Stockholders' equity     2,507,060       2,479,766       2,411,269       2,469,095       2,370,700  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (293,504 )     (312,973 )     (417,119 )     (323,430 )     (363,818 )
     Total stockholders' equity     2,213,556       2,166,793       1,994,150       2,145,665       2,006,882  
          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,562,489     $ 16,513,161     $ 16,169,125     $ 16,139,598     $ 16,346,172  
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
                     
      Three Months Ended
 		   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		       2024         2023  
Interest income:                    
Loans and leases, including fees   $ 110,277     $ 114,929     $ 115,721     $ 455,755     $ 448,295  
Investment securities:                    
Investment securities available-for-sale     18,041       20,178       22,170       80,890       83,563  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     13,020       13,284       13,478       53,151       54,750  
     Total investment income     31,061       33,462       35,648       134,041       138,313  
Dividends from FHLB stock     380       375       431       1,551       1,861  
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions     5,881       16,986       6,278       38,765       17,861  
     Total interest income     147,599       165,752       158,078       630,112       606,330  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     28,317       29,821       18,888       105,483       51,535  
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements     8,291       22,312       19,834       76,709       66,805  
Other     573       -       -       573       -  
     Total interest expense     37,181       52,133       38,722       182,765       118,340  
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses     110,418       113,619       119,356       447,347       487,990  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses     (3,000 )     -       (2,000 )     (3,000 )     2,000  
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses     113,418       113,619       121,356       450,347       485,990  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     5,097       5,120       4,975       20,370       20,219  
Trust and investment services     3,512       3,565       3,081       13,729       12,556  
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities     (16,735 )     (11,582 )     -       (28,317 )     -  
Gain on sale leaseback transactions     16,794       9,106       -       25,900       -  
Other     4,435       6,625       11,107       22,792       26,555  
     Total noninterest income     13,103       12,834       19,163       54,474       59,330  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     35,998       36,647       35,652       144,472       139,191  
Occupancy and equipment     5,866       6,204       5,524       23,407       22,109  
Professional services     2,646       2,855       2,707       10,482       9,082  
Computer software expense     3,921       3,906       3,679       15,301       14,051  
Marketing and promotion     1,757       1,964       2,092       7,307       6,756  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,163       1,286       1,446       5,324       6,452  
(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments     -       (750 )     (500 )     (1,250 )     (500 )
Other     7,129       6,723       15,330       28,540       32,745  
     Total noninterest expense     58,480       58,835       65,930       233,583       229,886  
Earnings before income taxes     68,041       67,618       74,589       271,238       315,434  
Income taxes     17,183       16,394       26,081       70,522       93,999  
Net earnings   $ 50,858     $ 51,224     $ 48,508     $ 200,716     $ 221,435  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 1.44     $ 1.59  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 1.44     $ 1.59  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.80     $ 0.80  
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		       2024         2023  
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)   $ 148,128     $ 166,285     $ 158,620     $ 632,248     $ 608,508  
Interest expense     37,181       52,133       38,722       182,765       118,340  
Net interest income - (TE)   $ 110,947     $ 114,152     $ 119,898     $ 449,483     $ 490,168  
                     
Return on average assets, annualized     1.30 %     1.23 %     1.19 %     1.24 %     1.35 %
Return on average equity, annualized     9.14 %     9.40 %     9.65 %     9.35 %     11.03 %
Efficiency ratio [1]     47.34 %     46.53 %     47.60 %     46.55 %     42.00 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized     1.49 %     1.42 %     1.62 %     1.45 %     1.41 %
Yield on average loans     5.15 %     5.31 %     5.18 %     5.26 %     5.04 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)     4.24 %     4.43 %     4.30 %     4.35 %     4.10 %
Cost of deposits     0.93 %     0.98 %     0.62 %     0.88 %     0.41 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements     0.97 %     1.01 %     0.61 %     0.90 %     0.41 %
Cost of funds     1.13 %     1.47 %     1.09 %     1.32 %     0.83 %
Net interest margin (TE)     3.18 %     3.05 %     3.26 %     3.09 %     3.31 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.        
                     
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]                    
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated     9.81 %     9.71 %     8.51 %        
Citizens Business Bank     9.64 %     9.59 %     8.40 %        
[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])        
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic     138,661,665       138,649,763       138,368,496       138,414,598       138,332,598  
Diluted     139,102,524       138,839,499       138,569,762       138,579,141       138,461,507  
Dividends declared   $ 27,978     $ 27,977     $ 27,945     $ 111,859     $ 111,640  
Dividend payout ratio [3]     55.01 %     54.62 %     57.61 %     55.73 %     50.42 %
[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.        
                     
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)     139,689,686       139,678,314       139,344,981          
Book value per share   $ 15.65     $ 15.73     $ 14.91          
Tangible book value per share   $ 10.10     $ 10.17     $ 9.31          
                     
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		        
               
Nonperforming assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans   $ 27,795     $ 21,913     $ 21,302          
Other real estate owned (OREO), net     19,303       647       -          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 47,098     $ 22,560     $ 21,302          
Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4]   $ 6,467     $ 15,769     $ 9,460          
                     
[4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.        
                     
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO     0.55 %     0.26 %     0.24 %        
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets     0.31 %     0.15 %     0.13 %        
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     170.12 %     367.65 %     407.67 %        
                     
    Three Months Ended    Year Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		       2024         2023  
Allowance for credit losses:                    
Beginning balance   $ 82,942     $ 82,786     $ 88,995     $ 86,842     $ 85,117  
Total charge-offs     (64 )     (26 )     (181 )     (4,408 )     (405 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off     244       182       28       688       130  
Net recoveries (charge-offs)     180       156       (153 )     (3,720 )     (275 )
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses     (3,000 )     -       (2,000 )     (3,000 )     2,000  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period   $ 80,122     $ 82,942     $ 86,842     $ 80,122     $ 86,842  
                     
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans     0.002 %     0.002 %     -0.002 %     -0.043 %     -0.003 %
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                                   
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type                              
                                   
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Allowance
For Credit
Losses		   Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		   Allowance
For Credit
Losses		   Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		   Allowance
For Credit
Losses		     Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		  
                                   
Commercial real estate   $ 66.2     1.02 %     $ 69.7     1.05 %     $ 69.5     1.02 %
Construction     0.3     1.94 %       0.5     3.07 %       1.3     1.91 %
SBA     2.6     0.96 %       2.5     0.92 %       2.7     0.99 %
Commercial and industrial     6.1     0.66 %       5.3     0.56 %       9.1     0.94 %
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     3.6     0.86 %       3.8     1.12 %       3.1     0.75 %
Municipal lease finance receivables     0.2     0.31 %       0.2     0.28 %       0.2     0.29 %
SFR mortgage     0.5     0.16 %       0.4     0.16 %       0.5     0.20 %
Consumer and other loans     0.6     1.04 %       0.5     0.99 %       0.4     0.85 %
                                   
Total   $ 80.1     0.94 %     $ 82.9     0.97 %     $ 86.8     0.98 %
                                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
Quarterly Common Stock Price
                         
      2024       2023       2022  
Quarter End   High   Low   High   Low   High   Low
March 31,   $ 20.45   $ 15.95     $ 25.98     $ 16.34     $ 24.37     $ 21.36  
June 30,   $ 17.91   $ 15.71     $ 16.89     $ 10.66     $ 25.59     $ 22.37  
September 30,   $ 20.29   $ 16.08     $ 19.66     $ 12.89     $ 28.14     $ 22.63  
December 31,   $ 24.58   $ 17.20     $ 21.77     $ 14.62     $ 29.25     $ 25.26  
                         
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
                         
        Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4
          2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Interest income                        
Loans and leases, including fees       $ 110,277     $ 114,929     $ 114,200     $ 116,349     $ 115,721  
Investment securities and other         37,322       50,823       44,872       41,340       42,357  
Total interest income         147,599       165,752       159,072       157,689       158,078  
Interest expense                        
Deposits         28,317       29,821       25,979       21,366       18,888  
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements     8,291       22,312       22,244       23,862       19,834  
Other         573       -       -       -       -  
Total interest expense         37,181       52,133       48,223       45,228       38,722  
Net interest income before (recapture of)                    
provision for credit losses         110,418       113,619       110,849       112,461       119,356  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (3,000 )     -       -       -       (2,000 )
Net interest income after (recapture of)                    
provision for credit losses         113,418       113,619       110,849       112,461       121,356  
                         
Noninterest income         13,103       12,834       14,424       14,113       19,163  
Noninterest expense         58,480       58,835       56,497       59,771       65,930  
Earnings before income taxes         68,041       67,618       68,776       66,803       74,589  
Income taxes         17,183       16,394       18,741       18,204       26,081  
Net earnings       $ 50,858     $ 51,224     $ 50,035     $ 48,599     $ 48,508  
                         
Effective tax rate         25.25 %     24.25 %     27.25 %     27.25 %     34.97 %
                         
Basic earnings per common share       $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.36     $ 0.35     $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per common share     $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.36     $ 0.35     $ 0.35  
                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
                         
Cash dividends declared       $ 27,978     $ 27,977     $ 28,018     $ 27,886     $ 27,945  
                         


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Loan Portfolio by Type
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                     
Commercial real estate   $ 6,507,452     $ 6,618,637     $ 6,664,925     $ 6,720,538     $ 6,784,505  
Construction     16,082       14,755       52,227       58,806       66,734  
SBA     273,013       272,001       267,938       268,320       270,619  
SBA - PPP     774       1,255       1,757       2,249       2,736  
Commercial and industrial     925,178       936,489       956,184       963,120       969,895  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     419,904       342,445       350,562       351,624       412,891  
Municipal lease finance receivables     66,114       67,585       70,889       72,032       73,590  
SFR mortgage     269,172       267,181       267,593       276,475       269,868  
Consumer and other loans     58,743       52,217       49,771       57,549       54,072  
Gross loans, at amortized cost     8,536,432       8,572,565       8,681,846       8,770,713       8,904,910  
Allowance for credit losses     (80,122 )     (82,942 )     (82,786 )     (82,817 )     (86,842 )
Net loans   $ 8,456,310     $ 8,489,623     $ 8,599,060     $ 8,687,896     $ 8,818,068  
                     
                     
                     
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                     
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                     
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,037,096     $ 7,136,824     $ 7,090,095     $ 7,112,789     $ 7,206,175  
Investment checking     551,305       504,028       515,930       545,066       552,408  
Savings and money market     3,786,387       3,745,707       3,409,320       3,561,512       3,278,664  
Time deposits     573,593       685,930       774,980       675,554       396,395  
Total deposits     11,948,381       12,072,489       11,790,325       11,894,921       11,433,642  
                     
Customer repurchase agreements     261,887       394,515       268,826       275,720       271,642  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements   $ 12,210,268     $ 12,467,004     $ 12,059,151     $ 12,170,641     $ 11,705,284  
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Nonperforming loans:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 25,866     $ 18,794     $ 21,908     $ 10,661     $ 15,440  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     1,529       151       337       54       969  
Commercial and industrial     340       2,825       2,712       2,727       4,509  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     60       143       -       60       60  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -       308       324  
Consumer and other loans     -       -       -       -       -  
Total   $ 27,795     $ 21,913     $ 24,957     $ 13,810     $ 21,302  
% of Total loans     0.33 %     0.26 %     0.29 %     0.16 %     0.24 %
                     
Past due 30-89 days (accruing):                    
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ 30,701     $ 43     $ 19,781     $ 300  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     88       -       -       408       108  
Commercial and industrial     399       64       103       6       12  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       -       -       -  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -       -       201  
Consumer and other loans     -       -       -       -       18  
Total   $ 487     $ 30,765     $ 146     $ 20,195     $ 639  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.36 %     0.00 %     0.23 %     0.01 %
                     
OREO:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 18,656     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
SBA     -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial and industrial     -       -       -       -       -  
SFR mortgage     647       647       647       647       -  
Total   $ 19,303     $ 647     $ 647     $ 647     $ -  
     Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO   $ 47,585     $ 53,325     $ 25,750     $ 34,652     $ 21,941  
     % of Total loans     0.56 %     0.62 %     0.30 %     0.40 %     0.25 %
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                 
Regulatory Capital Ratios
                 
                 
                 
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   11.5%   10.6%   10.3%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   16.2%   15.8%   14.6%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   16.2%   15.8%   14.6%
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   17.1%   16.6%   15.5%
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       9.8%   9.7%   8.5%
                 


Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
               
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
               
      December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Stockholders' equity   $ 2,186,316     $ 2,197,831     $ 2,077,972  
  Less: Goodwill     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )
  Less: Intangible assets     (9,967 )     (11,130 )     (15,291 )
  Tangible book value   $ 1,410,527     $ 1,420,879     $ 1,296,859  
  Common shares issued and outstanding     139,689,686       139,678,314       139,344,981  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 10.10     $ 10.17     $ 9.31  
               


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
 
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.
                                           
                                           
      Three Months Ended   Year Ended
       December 31,     September 30,     December 31,                 
        2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Dollars in thousands)                 
                                           
  Net Income   $ 50,858     $ 51,224     $ 48,508     $ 200,716     $ 221,435  
  Add: Amortization of intangible assets     1,163       1,286       1,446       5,324       6,452  
  Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]     (344 )     (380 )     (427 )     (1,574 )     (1,907 )
  Tangible net income   $ 51,677     $ 52,130     $ 49,527     $ 204,466     $ 225,980  
                                           
  Average stockholders' equity   $ 2,213,556     $ 2,166,793     $ 1,994,150     $ 2,145,665     $ 2,006,882  
  Less: Average goodwill     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )
  Less: Average intangible assets     (10,650 )     (11,819 )     (15,993 )     (12,571 )     (18,434 )
  Average tangible common equity   $ 1,437,084     $ 1,389,152     $ 1,212,335     $ 1,367,272     $ 1,222,626  
                                           
  Return on average equity, annualized [2]     9.14 %     9.40 %     9.65 %  