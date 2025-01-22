Submit Release
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2025.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 17,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


