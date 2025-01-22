January 22, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Supporting Loudoun County Parents Silenced by School Board

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Supporting Loudoun County Parents Silenced by School Board

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed an amicus brief urging the Fourth Circuit to reverse a district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction against the Loudoun County School Board for silencing parents who criticized its decision to re-enroll a student with gang ties and prior firearm offenses in October 2024. The brief argues that the Board’s actions constitute classic viewpoint discrimination, where speech is censored solely because officials disagree with its content in direct violation of the First Amendment.

"Parents expressing safety concerns for their children should never be silenced," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "The First Amendment protects all viewpoints, including those critical of government decisions. The School Board’s actions send a chilling message that dissenting voices will be suppressed, both an unconstitutional and deeply troubling stance. Silencing parents who speak out to protect their children undermines free expression, parental rights, and the accountability elected officials owe to their communities. The remedy for speech the government dislikes is more speech, not enforced silence."

In October 2024, parents raised concerns at a Loudoun County School Board meeting regarding reports that a student with ties to MS-13 and previous firearm-related charges had been re-enrolled at Purcellville High School. The parents expressed fears for their children’s safety but were silenced when the School Board Chair abruptly shut down public comments.

Following the meeting, the Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent and School Board Chair issued a statement justifying their decision by accusing the parents of spreading “misinformation” and using “talking points” to advance a “political agenda.” The statement further claimed that allowing public criticism based on “unverified allegations” was “irresponsible” and “a disservice to the community.”

Even in a limited public forum, government bodies must not discriminate against speech based on viewpoint. The School Board’s actions in silencing parents’ legitimate concerns about student safety blatantly violated these principles.

Read the amicus brief here.

