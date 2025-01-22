Submit Release
Brazil: 2024 - promotion of international humanitarian law (IHL) and responses to the effects of armed violence

The year 2024 was intense, and was punctuated by milestones that strengthened the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regional delegation for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. We celebrated the 75th anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions at a seminar at the Rio Branco Institute, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) and with the support of the National Commission for the Dissemination and Implementation of IHL (CADIH), with the participation of diplomats, authorities, academics and students. In another very important milestone, a global initiative was launched to strengthen political commitment to IHL, which has the fundamental support of Brazil, as well as five other countries.

We support authorities in responding to the humanitarian effects of armed violence in Brazil, such as missing persons, forced internal displacement and the disruption of essential public services.

In our region, we work with prison authorities to improve the management and infrastructure of prison systems, and with security and police authorities and forces to incorporate international human rights standards into education, legacy , training and internal control mechanisms for police activity. There was also cooperation with other members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement during this period.

Brazil: 2024 - promotion of international humanitarian law (IHL) and responses to the effects of armed violence

