Coherent Announces New Factor Series Diodes

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics technology, today announced new FACTOR Series of fiber-coupled diode pumps. This product line now offers increased output power, higher efficiency, and wider locking range for wavelengths of 878.6nm, 885nm, and 888nm. A new high-power pump module at 793nm is now available.

More Power, Expanded Wavelength Range

Power Boost: 880nm output power is increased to 220W at 200µm core diameter with 0.2 numerical aperture (NA).

880nm output power is increased to 220W at 200µm core diameter with 0.2 numerical aperture (NA). Improved Efficiency: The higher power output is coupled with increased power efficiency.

The higher power output is coupled with increased power efficiency. Wider Locking Range: VBG stabilization enables hop-free operation over a wide range of optical output powers.

VBG stabilization enables hop-free operation over a wide range of optical output powers. Expanded Wavelength Range: A new 793nm, 200W, 200µm core diameter FACTOR-module has been introduced, specifically designed for Thulium fiber laser pumping. Addressing new and current applications for both the medical and industrial markets.

Coherent Delivers Performance and Reliability for OEMs

Consistent Performance: Automated, in-house micro-optics assembly ensures high consistency and reliability.

Automated, in-house micro-optics assembly ensures high consistency and reliability. Easy Integration: User-friendly handling and installation simplify integration into OEM laser systems.

User-friendly handling and installation simplify integration into OEM laser systems. Scalable Production: The FACTOR Series is ideal for volume supply, enabling planned production cycles.

The FACTOR Series is ideal for volume supply, enabling planned production cycles. Supply Chain Resiliency: The global manufacturing operations and vertically integrated capabilities deliver secure and consistent sourcing for customers.

“The FACTOR Series is a cornerstone of our product portfolio, powering a wide range of solid-state lasers across various applications,” said Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President for Laser Components at Coherent. “These latest advancements further solidify the FACTOR Series as a leading choice for OEM laser manufacturers.”

Production ramp-up of the new Factor Series products will begin in spring 2025. For more information on the FACTOR-series diodes, please visit https://www.coherent.com

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

